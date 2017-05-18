Best Smartwatch for Android Users: Michael Kors Access 

If you have an iPhone, there's no reason to consider anything other than the Apple Watch. But if you're looking for something android compatible, there are lots of fashion brands rushing to enter the space. Fossil's Q Wander ($255; amazon.com) and Tag Heuer’s Connected Modular 45 (from $1,550; tagheuer.com) are great new options, but the Michael Kors Access Smartwatch wins out for ease of use, reasonable price point, and chic design. At a glance, it doesn’t even look like a smartwatch at all. Instead it's just a beautiful timepiece that also happens to let you discreetly fire off a text in that 3 o’clock meeting when your phone is nowhere in sight.



BUY: Michael Kors Access Smartwatch, $350; michaelkors.com



Based on MK’s already popular Bradshaw design, the menswear-style watch is available in six colors (we love the classic gold) and powered with super fast Android Wear technology. But unlike the Apple Watch, it'll connect with Apple and Android systems. It also has a built-in fitness tracker by Google Fit that measures your calories, steps, and distance traveled. But our favorite feature? The customizable watch faces. You can put your own initials in place of the MK, above, or flip through lots of other fun options. It's that feature, along with Michael Kors's classic borrowed from the boys design, that ultimately gives it the edge.

Wins for: Design, Affordability, Ease of Use



Noteworthy Features:

iPhone and Android compatible

Syncs with all of your smartphone apps and notifications

Customizable display

Wireless charging

Activity tracking with Google Fit

Voice activation for calling or searching the web

