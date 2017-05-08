Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 2

No surprise here—if you’ve got an iPhone, Apple’s latest wearable is still the most advanced smartwatch around. Nothing compares to it for both functionality and range of features. The considerable downside? It’s not compatible with Android devices.

The newest iteration, Series 2, can do pretty much everything your phone can: answer calls and texts, manage your calendar, and send a quick email. (Note: it’s hard to write a long one). It even comes with Siri. Beyond that, it’ll also stand in as the most effective workout buddy you’ll ever have. The Activity app sets realistic move goals (adjusted for you every week), while the Workout app uses GPS technology to track the distance of your morning jog or swim (yes, it’s water resistant!). Calories, steps, heart rate all get logged too. There’s even a Breathe app that reminds you to stop and take a deep breath every once in a while.

For those worried that the watch might be a little too athleisure for their LOTD, you can easily switch out the sporty silicone bands for a range of others including leather. And if you’re looking to go the luxe route, the Hermès version (from $1149; apple.com) is a stylish splurge.

Wins for: Technology, Ease of Use, and Appearance

Noteworthy Features:

Built-in GPS

Heart rate sensor

Water resistant

Customizable watch faces

Syncs apps and notifications from your iPhone

Apple Pay and Apple Wallet

Siri capabilities

