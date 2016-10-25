Everything You Need to Know About the Season's Best New Smartphones

Whether you're loyal to iOS or a die-hard Android fan, the latest smartphone models are working harder than ever for you. We rounded up our picks for the best new devices—both those available now and the ones hitting soon—and tested out the coolest features of each one.
Below, your guide for navigating the smartphone space with ease.
1. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
You've heard about the much-debated missing headphone jack, but though Apple taketh away, Apple giveth back elsewhere. New features like the dual camera will make your photos sharper and more focused, and the water-and dust-resistant exterior means you won't have to sweat spilled drinks when you're having dinner with friends.
iPhone 7 ($649 without contract; apple.com) and iPhone 7 Plus ($769 without contract; apple.com)
2. LG V20
This may just be the best sound experience you can get on a smartphone: The hi-fi audio system reduces ambient noise levels to wash away any distractions while you're on the phone.
LG V20, available on Oct. 28 (price determined by carrier; lg.com).
3. Google Pixel
Meet Google's new flagship phone. Complete with Android's fastest processor yet, the Pixel is also one of the best-looking with a crisp 5.5-inch screen and a matte black, blue, or silver finish.
Google Pixel (starting at $649 without contract; store.google.com).
4. Moto Z Droid
The latest from Motorola is officially the thinnest smartphone on the market, but the accessories make it even better. Moto Mods, sold separately, attach to the phone magnetically to transform the device into a full-blown entertainment powerhouse. The JBL SoundBoost streams tunes straight from your phone and plays them at stereo quality; the Insta-Share Projector projects movies and photos up to 70 inches on any surface; and the Hasselblad True Zoom Camera lets you get 10x optical zoom and Xenon flash for professional-level pictures.
Moto Z Droid ($624 without contract; bestbuy.com).