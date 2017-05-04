Best Iron: Rowenta Steam Care

For those who think irons haven’t advanced past the 20st century, you might be surprised to find out how sophisticated they’ve become. The latest models combine the smoothing capabilities of a steamer with the heat and precision of the classic iron. While there are lots of great options on the market—Panasonic's Cordless Iron ($90) was a close second—the Rowenta Steam Care Iron rose above the rest for its ease of use and auto-adjust heat technology.



BUY: Rowenta Steam Care Iron, $70; macys.com



The secret? A patented microsteam soleplate that smooths out everything from silk to denim with one smart temperature setting. The precision tip also makes it easy to target those hard-to-reach areas like collars and pockets. And unlike other irons we’ve tried, the built-in water sprayer isn’t spitty at all—it delivers a fine mist that helps dissolve even the most stubborn wrinkles. The iron itself is formidable, so if you’re looking for something lighter and more portable, the brand also recently released a smaller hybrid, the Rowenta Steam 'N Press ($30). It isn’t as powerful as the Steam Care, but it still offers good quality for its compact size.

Wins for: Design, Functionality, and Affordability



Noteworthy Features:

• 1600 watt auto-adjust heat technology

• Patented microsteam soleplate for even heat distribution

• 20 minutes of steam time per filling

• 7-foot cord for extended reach

• Automatic shut-off

