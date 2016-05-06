Amazon's New Kindle Oasis Is the Sleekest One Yet

We're gearing up for weekend road trips and lazy days on the beach, both of which call for majorly pared-down packing strategies. Perfectly timed for those of us looking to catch up on some good reads without lugging around heavy hardcovers, Amazon just introduced a new Kindle model, and it's the lightest, thinnest one yet.

The Kindle Oasis, available to order now, weighs in at just 4.7 ounces and is 30 percent thinner than its predecessors. The fresh design features an ergonomic grip on the side, which shifts the device's center of gravity to the palm of your hand so that you can hold the device more comfortably. (It doesn't matter if you're a righty or a lefty--the page orientation naturally adapts to the hand you're using.)

Thanks to a dual-battery charging system, the Oasis can last for several weeks without needing to be plugged in, so you can leave your charger at home when you go on vacation (more room in your carry-on for travel-sized sunblock). The device comes with a cover that recharges it automatically when your juice starts to run low. In addition, the built-in adjustable backlight has been updated with even more settings so that you can find your optimal display in any environment, from ultra-bright sunlight to dimly lit planes. In other words, it's basically the ultimate seatmate.

The Kindle Oasis retails for $290.