Swatch's New Thin Watches Will Thrill Your Inner Minimalist

Swatch has designed the answer for those times you've just needed a simple, sophisticated watch to put that finishing touch on any outfit.

Swatch's new Skin series introduces 11 new styles for both men and women that are, in a nutshell, "simple, easy-to-wear elegance," as the company describes in a press release.

You can go casual with a simple with silicone band or dress up an outfit with a mesh or chain-link strap. Plus, the watches come in a variety of colors, like a bubble gum pink, a navy blue, and a stark white. The lightweight pieces—the latest from the company's thinnest watch line—are available in regular or large sizes and give wearers "a sense of freedom and the inspiration to move."

The collection itself is inspired by "the thrill of the unknown, the beauty of movement, and the anticipation of change." Keep your eye on Swatch's social media channels and the hashtag #YourMove to explore different stories of self-expression and creative freedom.

Scroll down below for some of our favorites from the collection (prices range from $110 to $130). Shop them all on swatch.com now and in stores from March 23.