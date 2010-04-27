Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Summer's Hottest Shoes
-
1. Vibrant Platform Stilettos
-
2. Chic Jeweled Wedges
Leather, Banana Republic, $98; at bananarepublic.com.
-
3. Sexy Sheer Booties
Satin and Chiffon, Chinese Laundry, $89; visit chineselaundry.com for stores.
-
4. Electric-Colored Wedges
Leather, Dolce Vita, $170; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
5. Shimmery Gold Sandals
Leather, BCBGeneration, $89; at piperlime.com.
-
6. White-Hot Platform Clogs
Leather, Stuart Weitzman, $375; at zappos.com.
-
7. Bright Cage Sandals
Leather, Vince Camuto, $98; at zappos.com.
-
8. Chic Jeweled Flats
Leather with plastic stones, Luxury Rebel, $159; at endless.com.
-
9. Striped Espadrille Flats
Cotton canvas, Tory Burch, $150; at toryburch.com.
-
10. Metallic Embellished Sandals
Leather, Elizabeth amp James, $295; at nordstrom.com.
-
11. Crochet Platform Sandals
Canvas, See by Chloé $320; at net-a-porter.com.
-
12. Edgy Cut-Out Wedges
Suede, Belle by Sigerson Morrison, $240; at bloomingdales.com.
-
13. Statement Stone Thongs
Leather, Twelfth St. by Cynthia Vincent, $161 at shopbop.com.
-
14. Sleek Strappy Wedges
Leather, Kelsi Dagger $125; at endless.com.
-
15. Two-Tone Metallic Sandals
Leather, Steve Madden, $80; at stevemadden.com.
-
16. Bright Slingback Heels
Leather, Nine West, $71; at zappos.com.
-
17. Braided Leather T-Straps
Leather, MICHAEL Michael Kors, $130; at michaelkors.com.
-
18. Sophisticated Pink Flats
Leather, Kate Spade, $298; at zappos.com.
-
19. Chic Summer Stilettos
Raffia and leather, Boutique 9, $120; at shopbop.com.
-
20. Cut-Out Wooden Wedges
Leather, Franco Sarto, $79; at piperlime.com.
-
21. Pastel Suede Sandals
Leather, Charles David, $180; at piperlime.com.
-
22. Studded Ankle-Strap Sandals
Suede, Jeffrey Campbell, $104; at shopbop.com.
-
23. Bright Patent Gladiators
Leather, Juicy Couture, $140; at zappos.com.
-
24. Sweet Floral Flip-Flops
Rubber, J.Crew, $20; at jcrew.com.
-
25. Chic Rope Sandals
Leather, Cole Haan, $168; at colehaan.com.
-
26. Chain-Embellished Thongs
Leather, Beverly Feldman, $225; at zappos.com.
-
27. Ethnic Beaded Sandals
Leather, House of Harlow 1960, $168; at shopbop.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 5, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Spring Accessories We Can't Wait to Purchase
Mar 1, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, and More Teamed Up with FEED on Feminist Merch
Feb 28, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
Puma and Sophia Webster Are Making Princess Shoes Happen
Feb 25, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Your Starter Guide To PVC Accessories
Feb 22, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
What Are TopFoxx Sunglasses and Which Should I Get?
Feb 22, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Get the Under-$100 Sunglasses Your Favorite Celebs Won't Stop Wearing
Feb 21, 2018 @ 9:00 AM