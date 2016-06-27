These Are the Hottest Sunglasses Trends to Try This Season

Chances are you’ve always had a bit of an inkling that people (including yourself) tend to look better in sunglasses. But did you know there's scientific proof that you’re absolutely right? Sunglasses create facial symmetry, which is linked to attraction; and their dark lenses inspire a sense of mystery. We use people’s eyes to make judgments about their "intelligence, confidence and sincerity"” according to Vanessa Brown, author of Cool Shades: The History and Meaning of Sunglasses.
So on that note, is it any wonder that we're rather unabashed about our sunglasses obsession? We're firm believers that one pair isn’t even close to enough—after all, not every pair goes with every mood. A pair of cat-eye shades are ideal for that early morning coffee run after a long night; aviators for the airport, and those round, 1970s-inspired sunglasses are perfect for festivals and concerts in the park.
Whatever your summer agenda has in store, we’ve got the shades you need to cultivate a little mystery and up the attraction factor anywhere you go. We’ve broken down this season’s best shades into five categories (in time for National Sunglasses Day!) and called out a few of our favorite pairs, below.
-
1. Sunglasses Style: Browbar
Illesteva Milan III gold-tone and acetate mirrored sunglasses
Illesteva available at net-a-porter.com | $300
-
2. Sunglasses Style: BrowbarMarc Jacobs Round Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs available at marcjacobs.com | $160
-
3. Sunglasses Style: Browbar
Topshop Lemur Metal Round Sunglasses
Topshop available at topshop.com | $30
-
4. Sunglasses Style: Browbar
Mykita Gigi Sunglasses
Mykita available at mykita.com | $728
-
5. Sunglasses Style: Browbar
Barton Perreira Rainey 52MM Square Sunglasses
Barton Perreira available at saksfifthavenue.com | $510
-
6. Sunglasses Style: Cat-Eye
Dior 'Mohotani' 58mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Dior available at nordstrom.com | $335
-
7. Sunglasses Style: Cat-Eye
Fendi Cutout Cat-Eye Acetate and Gunmetal-Tone Sunglasses
Fendi available at net-a-porter.com | $455
-
8. Sunglasses Style: Cat-Eye
Balenciaga 56MM Acetate Cat's-Eye Sunglasses
Balenciaga available at saksfifthavenue.com | $330
-
9. Sunglasses Style: Cat-Eye
Warby Parker Tilley Sunglasses
Warby Parker available at warbyparker.com | $95
-
10. Sunglasses Style: Cat-Eye
Stella McCartney Top Accent Cat Eye Sunglasses
Stella McCartney available at shopbop.com | $400
-
11. Sunglasses Style: Color
Super by Retrosuperfuture Tuttolente Paloma Sunglasses
Retrosuperfuture available at bergdorfgoodman.com | $239
-
12. Sunglasses Style: ColorGucci Oversized Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Gucci available at matchesfashion.com | $496
-
13. Sunglasses Style: Color
Saint Laurent SL 98 California Sunglasses
Saint Laurent available at barneys.com | $345
-
14. Sunglasses Style: Color
Saint Laurent SL101 Surf Sunglasses
Saint Laurent available at barneys.com | $345
-
-
16. SUNGLASSES STYLE: COLOR
Oren Isaac Eyewear Herve Sunglasses
Oren Isaac Eyewear available at orenisaac.com | $117
-
17. Sunglasses Style: Oval
Oliver Peoples The Row Parquet
Oliver Peoples available at oliverpeoples.com | $420
-
18. Sunglasses Style: Oval
Saint Laurent Ivory SL 98 California Sunglasses
Saint Laurent available at ssense.com | $345
-
19. Sunglasses Style: Oval
Retrosuperfuture Ines Amarena
Retrosuperfuture available at retrosuperfuture.com | $223
-
20. Sunglasses Style: Oval
Topshop Ashley Oval Sunglasses
Topshop available at topshop.com | $30
-
21. Sunglasses Style: Oval
Elizabeth and James Boylston Oval Sunglasses
Elizabeth and James available at bloomingdales.com | $50
-
22. Sunglasses Style: Round
Oliver Peoples + The Row After Midnight Sunglasses
Oliver Peoples available at net-a-porter.com | $450
-
23. Sunglasses Style: Round
Linda Farrow 457 C5
Linda Farrow available at lindafarrow.com | $645
-
24. Sunglasses Style: Round
Tory Burch Chelsea Sunglasses
Tory Burch available at toryburch.com | $200
-
25. Sunglasses Style: Round
Banana Republic Linney Sunglasses
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com | $98
-
26. Sunglasses Style: Round
Krewe Louisa Sunglasses
Krewe available at clubmonaco.com | $220