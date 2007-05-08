Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Summer Must-Haves
-
1. Sweet Bikini & Cover-upYou’re sure to turn heads in this sexy seashell bikini with gold chain accents; the matching tunic looks great on or off the sand. (Shay Todd Pink Seashell bikini, $235 and Hampton tunic, $240; available at Shay Todd, 323-655-3760).
-Nicole Logan, Mary Kate McGrath; additional reporting by Rebecca Grice, James Patrick Herman, Brooke Jaffe, Kwala Mandel, Angela Salazar, Ariela Suster
-
2. Great GlossChristy Turlington, Rachel Weisz and Vanessa Carlton have all puckered up for Wallett lipstick. This summer try the lipgloss in Riviera. Designed to plump your pucker, the peachy bronze shimmer is fortified with vitamins A and E, green tea extracts and citrus botanicals ($18; wallett.com).
-
3. Meaningful JewelryIndian-inspired charms by Catherine Michiels dangle off rich-colored silk strings and can be worn as pendants or wound around your wrist as a bracelet. Star fans include Sheryl Crow and Sharon Stone. (Charms shown left: Mudra, Sundar and Always, $138-$150; available at Hunny, 847-620-3107 or ylang23.com).
-
4. Face and Body BronzerFor a glow that's as safe as it is gorgeous, try Giorgio Armani Cosmetics Bronze Mania Gel for Face and Body ($80; giorgioarmanibeauty.com).
-
5. Anywhere EntertainmentPerfect for a summer getaway, this slim, portable DVD player is compatible with your video iPod and can display your digital photos ($199; amazon.com).
-
6. Versatile V-NeckHit the beach or an elegant dinner in this turquoise tunic by Graham Kandiah with an ornate beaded neckline inspired by classic designs of Northern India ($142; grahamkandiah.com).
-
7. Crisp White PantsWear fresh, tailored cotton-twill trouser pants by Ralph Lauren for instant summer chic ($398; polo.com).
-
8. Sculpting SprayTone your body with sunscreen? Bliss says yes with their water-resistant Ray of Hope spray, SPF 20. Solar-activated caffeine molecules and the Indian plant Gotu Kola help break up fat deposits so that skin appears smoother. Antioxidant vitamins A and E fight those wrinkle-inducing free radicals ($36 for 8.5 oz.; blissworld.com).
-
9. Summer GetawayThe architecture of Hotel Byblos conjures a sleepy Provenamp#231;al village, but this 40-year-old St. Tropez classic radiates the energy and celebrity cachet (Beyoncae, Elizabeth Hurley, Kate Moss) of its Cote d’Azur setting with yachts in the harbor, vineyards and famed Pampellone beach nearby (from $530 per night for double; byblos.com).
-
10. Grape SodaVignette Wine Country Sodas are made from the same chardonnay and pinot noir grapes used for winemaking in Northern California, but since the juice is extracted before fermentation, they're alcohol-free. Acclaimed chefs Tom Colicchio (Craft) and Thomas Keller (The French Laundry, Bouchon, per se) love how the 100% natural sodas pair with food just like their more intoxicating cousins ($2.50 - $3 per 12 oz. bottle; hellodelicious.com).
-
11. Plunge-Proof CameraWhether you're poolside to capture cannon balls or snapping pics of tropical fish while snorkeling, the Pentax Optio w30 digital camera lets you get wet-up to 10 feet underwater-without a worry ($300; h20camera.com).
-
12. Calorie CounterYou do the work, it does the math. The Tanita Healthy Jump Rope from Sharper Image approximates (based on your weight) how many calories you’ve burned. Now get jumping ($20; sharperimage.com).
-
13. White Hot NailsMove over black, summer is here and white is the new It color in nail polish. (Shown left: Rescue Beauty Lounge polish in White, $18; rescuebeauty.com; Cornelia polish in Cream, $9; 866-663-1700; Creative Nail Design in Hyper Fresh, $6; goindulge.com).
-
14. Private DiningThe Penthouse in Santa Monica (a sea-themed restaurant on the 18th floor of the Huntley hotel) boasts private dining cabanas, complete with gauzy curtains, Murano Venetian chandeliers and stunning views of the Pacific coastline, which are a big draw for the likes of Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson. The citrus-poached shrimp cocktail and the Guava Power Splash (guava, Stoli Raspberi and Red Bull) don’t sound bad either (thehuntleyhotel.com).
-
15. Glamour Girl ShadesAdd a little Old Hollywood glamour to your life with these '50s-inspired Oliver Peoples sunglasses. (Moffitt style in Sycamore with brown lenses, $325; oliverpeoples.com).
-
16. Red Hot NightieYou're guaranteed to look sexy-and stay cool on those hot summer nights-in this 100% silk nightie by American Eagle. The slinky number comes in red (shown left), purple and teal ($34.50; ae.com).
-
17. Exclusive Beach AccessShort of buying a house in Malibu Colony, the best way to access the very private Carbon Beach (where celebrities like Jennifer Aniston own homes) is a stay at the Malibu Beach Inn (47 rooms, each with an ocean view). The Inn was refurbished, by entertainment mogul David Geffen, in rich woods and neutral tones, with oceanfront terrace dining ($395-$1200 per night, malibubeachinn.com).
-
18. Party LightingOld-world charm gets convenient with these stylish, battery-operated lamps from Pottery Barn. They can be hung or placed anywhere to enhance your next outdoor party ($16; potterybarn.com).
-
19. Hair FreshenerRemoving dirt, buildup and excess oil, Frederic Fekkai Wash and Wear Spray lets you go straight from the beach to dinner without losing time shampooing ($20; neimanmarcus.com).
-
20. Summer ShiftIcons of the '60s like Twiggy and Tina Turner inspired these Tiffany Alana silk dresses in retro patterns ($155; tiffanyalana.com).
-
21. Beach ReclinerThis red-oak and marine-grade Sunbrella fabric Monomoy Sling chair from Cape Cod Beach Chair Company has your name on it-literally, via monogramming-plus six recline positions, a drink holder and cushioned headrest. Available in seven colors (shown left in Bay Blue, $145 or $160 with monogram; capecodbeachchair.com).
-
22. Kids WheelYour kids will be head over heels for Target’s Time to Play Funroller when they climb in and safely roll around on the lawn ($25; only in Target stores, 800-800-8800).
-
23. All-American RecipesNeil Connolly, Rose Kennedy’s one-time Hyannisport chef, serves up his All-American recipes of the Cape Cod variety just in time for summer. Who can resist crab cakes, clam chowder or JFK Jr.’s favorite chocolate chip cookies? (In the Kennedy Kitchen, $35; amazon.com).
-
24. Sweet TreatCake artisan-to-the-stars Sam Godfrey of Perfect Endings (clients include Avril Lavigne and Jessica Simpson) used his grandmother’s recipes to create his Vintage Cakes line. These picnic-portable, all-butter confections-available in coconut (shown left), banana, devil’s food, red velvet and German chocolate-are shipped fresh anywhere in the U.S. (from $55, perfectendings.com).
-
25. Electronic TrioYou'll want to match your lip gloss to DXG's stylin' digital camcorder, still camera, MP3 player and Webcam ($100; walmart.com). All you need: three AAA batteries and a little inspiration.
Enter to win this digital camcorder on InStyle.com now!
1 of 25
Sweet Bikini & Cover-up
You’re sure to turn heads in this sexy seashell bikini with gold chain accents; the matching tunic looks great on or off the sand. (Shay Todd Pink Seashell bikini, $235 and Hampton tunic, $240; available at Shay Todd, 323-655-3760).
-Nicole Logan, Mary Kate McGrath; additional reporting by Rebecca Grice, James Patrick Herman, Brooke Jaffe, Kwala Mandel, Angela Salazar, Ariela Suster
-Nicole Logan, Mary Kate McGrath; additional reporting by Rebecca Grice, James Patrick Herman, Brooke Jaffe, Kwala Mandel, Angela Salazar, Ariela Suster
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 5, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Spring Accessories We Can't Wait to Purchase
Mar 1, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, and More Teamed Up with FEED on Feminist Merch
Feb 28, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
Puma and Sophia Webster Are Making Princess Shoes Happen
Feb 25, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Your Starter Guide To PVC Accessories
Feb 22, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
What Are TopFoxx Sunglasses and Which Should I Get?
Feb 22, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Get the Under-$100 Sunglasses Your Favorite Celebs Won't Stop Wearing
Feb 21, 2018 @ 9:00 AM