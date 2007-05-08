You’re sure to turn heads in this sexy seashell bikini with gold chain accents; the matching tunic looks great on or off the sand. (Shay Todd Pink Seashell bikini, $235 and Hampton tunic, $240; available at Shay Todd, 323-655-3760).





-Nicole Logan, Mary Kate McGrath; additional reporting by Rebecca Grice, James Patrick Herman, Brooke Jaffe, Kwala Mandel, Angela Salazar, Ariela Suster