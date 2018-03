Vignette Wine Country Sodas are made from the same chardonnay and pinot noir grapes used for winemaking in Northern California, but since the juice is extracted before fermentation, they're alcohol-free. Acclaimed chefs Tom Colicchio (Craft) and Thomas Keller (The French Laundry, Bouchon, per se) love how the 100% natural sodas pair with food just like their more intoxicating cousins ($2.50 - $3 per 12 oz. bottle; hellodelicious.com ).