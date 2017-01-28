5 Tech Accessories You Need Right Now from the Rebecca Minkoff Sale

Rebecca Minkoff is an expert at creating chic tech accessories for the woman who loves fashion and technology in equal measure.

Online and in stores, Minkoff churns out phone cases of every color and pattern, cute crossbody bags for toting along your camera, striking laptop cases, and more.

Right now, when you shop Minkoff's limited-time-only sale, you'll get an extra 50% off sale items, including the stylish tech accessories below.

