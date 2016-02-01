The New "It" Bag to Buy This Spring 

After spotting sculptural bags adorned with architectural metal clasps on the 3.1 Phillip Lim runway (seen above) this past September, we knew the style would become the new “it" bag of the season. Now, you too can get your hands on a similar style, no matter what your budget. Aside from our love for the sleek design, these bags are also extremely versatile. During the day, you can take the strap out and wear it as a shoulder bag or a hands free cross body, and in the evening you can tuck in the strap to use it as a clutch. Whatever you decide, we promise this style will turn heads because of its minimalist design. From gold chain link strap styles to ‘70s inspired saddlebags, below 8 bags (starting at $13!) to buy now and wear this spring.
-
1. Sophie Hulme
We love a bag that gives you two ideas for the price of one, and this mini bag with a detachable strap does just that.
$350, net-a-porter.com
-
2. Chloe
This two-tone bag, with a gold chainlink strap, is the ultimate in chic.
$1,350, net-a-porter.com
-
3. Forever 21
Feel free to mix and match your metals with this faux leather cross body with a silver metal closure and gold chain accent.
$25; forever21.com
-
4. 3.1 Phillip Lim
This structured leather option with a paperclip-like accent will fit more than just your essentials.
$1,050; 31philliplim.com
-
5. Asos
Don’t be afraid to embrace the ‘70s trend with this modern take on a vintage saddlebag.
$13 (originally $38); asos.com
-
6. Banana Republic
Add some color to your wardrobe with this bag in a rich wine hue.
$168; bananarepublic.com
-
7. Faith
The gold hardware on this studded style perfectly accents the black suede-like fabric.
$60; asos.com
-
8. ROGER VIVIER
This black leather bag with a jewelry-inspired shoulder chain looks good with just about any outfit.
$1,795, mytheresa.com