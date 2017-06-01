Embrace Your Inner Wonder Woman with These Striking Cuffs  

Most girls have a heroic icon that shapes their perception of the ideal woman. While most figures don't hold up to those high expectations, there's one legend that has proved to stand the test of time: Wonder Woman! Some of us grew up with her and others are just going to get their introduction with the new Wonder Woman film starring Gal Gadot hitting theaters this weekend. And with that 96% rating on "Rotten Tomatoes", we're sure this is on everyone's to-do list.

VIDEO: Watch the Official Wonder Woman Trailer

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

A few things can be said about this quintassential superhero: she exudes power, leadership, intelligence...but most of all, she can rock bold cuffs like nobody's business. To celebrate the new movie and her signature statement jewelry (and of course, get you ready with a summer staple), we've gathered some of the most bold, unique, and gorgeous cuffs available today.

Related: Wonder Woman’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Incredibly High and We’re Flipping Out

Whether you prefer a dainty (delicate pieces) or daring (go for it! We're talking about Wonder Woman here!), we've got you covered. Scroll down to see some of favorites and find your spirit animal (or should we say spirit cuff?!)