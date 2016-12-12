8 Ways to Transform Your Work Look Into a Holiday Party Outfit

Oh joy, it's the holiday season. The pros: Time off with the family, receiving gifts, and holiday parties with an open bar. The cons: Time off with the family, gift-giving, and figuring out what to wear to aforementioned parties. We're addressing the latter today, because chances are, for the next two weeks, you probably have an obligatory post-work fete to attend (like you could really RSVP no without any consequences).
And as much as you want to go home and pass out because you're cramming all your work in before freedom, you know you can't—not even a drive-by to change (because you know that innocent five minutes of shut-eye will turn into a two hour-long nap). The obvious and only answer? To transform your boring workwear basics with standout, party-ready accessories. A starburst brooch, beautiful embellished slides, an embroidered purse, and—poof—everyone will think you planned out your outfit days (if not weeks) in advance.
1. BANANA REPUBLIC
The easiest way to elevate a black blazer—a styling trick we learned from one Olivia Palermo.
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.com | $38
3. IAM BY ILEANA MAKRI
Not quite as scene-stealing as those sweeping supersized earrings we saw on the runway, but charming just the same.
IAM By Ileana Makri available at net-a-porter.com | $180
4. ALBERTA FERRETTI
Not into a night of teetering on stilettos? We feel you. Slip into these beautiful beaded slides.
Alberta Ferretti available at luisaviaroma.com | $925
5. TEMPLE ST. CLAIR
Complete your arm party stack with festive charms.
Temple St. Clair available at saksfifthavenue.com | $13,200
6. ALEXANDRE BIRMAN
If you only have time to make one switch, swap your boring black pumps for these velvet beauties.
Alexandre Birman available at net-a-porter.com | $695
7. LOREN OLIVIA
Step 1: Clasp on this choker. Step 2: Layer on at least 2 more pendants for an excellent stack (Nicole Richie shows us how it's done).
Available at c21.com | $20 (originally $59)
