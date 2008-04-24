Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
1. Mischa BartonMischa Barton's 14k gold vermeil wishbone necklace draws attention to the actress' clavicle, and goes with almost anything-including other necklaces.
BUY ONLINE NOW Gving Tree Wishbone necklace, $100; at givingtreejewelry.com.
2. Nicole RichieNew mom Nicole Richie keeps baby Harlow close to her heart at all times, with a 'H' charm on a gold chain. The reality TV star has been seen wearing the necklace to both black-tie and casual events.
BUY THIS LOOK ONLINE NOW Helen Ficalora charm, $50; at shopbop.com.
3. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani's accessory du jour? Cartier's diamond-encrusted panther ring. The songstress has worn the show-stopping ring onstage and on the red carpet, and she's not the only one-Debra Messing, Cameron Diaz and Eva Mendes have all recently sported the yellow gold version of the ring.
BUY THIS LOOK ONLINE NOW Kenneth Jay Lane Panther ring, $60; at saks.com.
4. Catherine Zeta JonesWelsh actress Catherine Zeta Jones is a fan of these Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra drop earrings in yellow gold. Charlize Theron has a pair too.
BUY THIS LOOK ONLINE NOW Stirling silver and mother-of-pearl clover earrings, $70; at overstockjeweler.com.
5. Debra MessingActress Debra Messing donned these delicately-carved bone earrings for a stroll around Soho.
BUY ONLINE NOW Wendy Mink bird earrings, $65; at wendyminkjewelry.com.
6. Katie HolmesActress (and mom to Suri) Katie Holmes wore this 18k yellow gold necklace out to dinner with husband Tom Cruise.
BUY ONLINE NOW Irene Neuwirth chain, $6,325; at fiskinandfiskin.com.
7. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow's white gold necklace reminds her that she's a 'mama' of two-daughter Apple and son Moses. Actresses Bridget Moynahan and Naomi Watts each have one too.
BUY ONLINE NOW Giving Tree MAMA necklace, $550; at givingtreejewelry.com.
8. Mariska HargitayThese rose gold pear-shaped earrings are perfectly set off by Mariska Hargitay's short dark hair. The Law & Order actress wore the Irene Neuwirth earrings with a shimmery dress.
BUY ONLINE NOW Irene Neuwirth cut out earrings, $1,450; at barneys.com.
9. Stars' Favorite JewelryMandy Moore's hoop earrings are diamond-encrusted and made by Cartier-Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer have the same style.
BUY THIS LOOK ONLINE NOW White gold diamond hoop earrings, $695; at heavenlytreasures.com.
10. Kate Bosworth21 star Kate Bosworth makes a statement with her oversized Van Cleef & Arpels cocktail ring.
BUY THIS LOOK ONLINE NOW CC Skye Malibu Ring Skinny jean, $150; at bloomingdales.com.
11. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston dressed up a tee-shirt and jeans with this tiger's-eye pendant by Mailbu, C.A. jeweler Katie Costello.
BUY ONLINE NOW Katie Costello necklace, $100; at famousfashionsfound.com.
