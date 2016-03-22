9 Spring Sneakers to Buy Now

During fashion month, bloggers like Chiara Ferragni and street style stars such as Olivia Palermo couldn’t help but swap their stilettos for an eye-catching pair of sneakers. Make like the fashion set and change up your shoe game with a flashy pair of kicks. Aside from the fact that these shoes are totally trending, we love that their rubber bottoms and cushioned insoles make running around the city super comfortable. And whether you’re headed out for a weekend brunch or even a girls night out with your #squad, let a pair of head-turning sneaks be your outfit's focal point. Style them with a pair of cutoff jeans and a plain white T–shirt or dress them up with a simple cotton dress and fun jewelry. From geometric patterns to neon colors, below, 9 statement sneakers to buy this season.
-
1. Vans
A golden metallic sneaker adds a luxe touch to any outfit.
$75; vans.com
-
2. Brooks Heritage
Add some color to your denim and white tee pairing with these bright magenta kicks.
$80; brooksrunning.com
-
3. Stella McCartney
Part espadrille, park sneaker, these shoes are a springtime go-to.
$560; net-a-porter.com
-
4. New Balance
A simple gray sneaker is made more interesting with neon patches and patterned shoelaces.
$80; newbalance.com
-
5. ECCO
Crafted from smooth white leather, these sneakers are ultra sleek.
$150; ecco.com
-
-
7. Startas
Make this light pink and blue sneaker pop by wearing it with a pair of white denim.
$70; startas-usa.com
-
8. Nine West
Pair these platform sneakers with a mini skirt and leather jacket for an edgy approach to your next night out.
$89; ninewest.com
-
9. Nike
Add some texture to your look with this retro-inspired mesh and leather sneaker.
$110; stories.com