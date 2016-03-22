9 Spring Sneakers to Buy Now

During fashion month, bloggers like Chiara Ferragni and street style stars such as Olivia Palermo couldn’t help but swap their stilettos for an eye-catching pair of sneakers. Make like the fashion set and change up your shoe game with a flashy pair of kicks. Aside from the fact that these shoes are totally trending, we love that their rubber bottoms and cushioned insoles make running around the city super comfortable. And whether you’re headed out for a weekend brunch or even a girls night out with your #squad, let a pair of head-turning sneaks be your outfit's focal point. Style them with a pair of cutoff jeans and a plain white T–shirt or dress them up with a simple cotton dress and fun jewelry. From geometric patterns to neon colors, below, 9 statement sneakers to buy this season.

