This Season's Must-Have Jewelry Trends to Buy Right Now

As the seasons continue to transition, and we start to switch out our closets, celebs and It-girls alike are turning to jewelry choices that are way more distinct and personal. These range from pendant necklaces to layer, gold hoops of all sizes and statement rings that tell a story. Bling-wise, we may be sizing down in scale but we aren't cutting back on quantity. After all, we believe in investing in pieces that we can get a lot of mileage out of and wear every day.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
-
1. Pendants To Layer
Don't be afraid to mix and match!
Shop: 1. Sofia Zakia, $708; twistonline.com. 2. Isabel Marant, $195; matchesfashion.com. 3. Bibi Van der Velden, $4,140; twistonline.com. 4. Brooke Gregson, $2,300; net-a-porter.com. 5. Pascale Monvoisin, $295; pascalemonvoisin.com. 6. Ginette NY, $430; saksfifthavenue.com. 7. Dezso, $1,700; shoplatitude.com. 8. Wasson, $1,990; modaoperandi.com. 9. Elizabeth and James, $175; shopbop.com. 10. Marlo Laz, $12,240; marlolaz.com.
-
2. Gold Statement Hoops
You can never have too many.
Shop: 1. Lana, $430; saksfifthavenue.com. 2. Kohls, $500; kohls.com. 3. INC, $20; macys.com. 4. Jennifer Fisher, $295; jenniferfisherjewelry.com. 5. Bloomingdales, $730; bloomingdales.com. 6. Michael Kors, $115; lordandtaylor.com.
-
3. Statement Rings Meant To Stack
More is more!
Shop: 1. Isabel Marant, $230; net-a-porter.com. 2. Alice Cicolini, $3,500; net-a-porter.com. 3. Turner and Tatler, $2,150; turnerandtatler.com. 4. Maison Mayle, $250; barneys.com. 5. Tom Wood, $1,400; tomwoodproject.com. 6. Andrea Fohrman, $2,300; twistonline.com. 7. CVC Stone, $2,800; thewebster.us. 8. Charlotte Chesnais, $380; matchesfashion.com. 9. Chloe, $295; ssense.com.
-
4. Chunky Chain Link Bracelets To Layer
Try one for each wrist!
Shop: 1. Loquet London, $2,765; lanecrawford.com. 2. Tiffany & Co, $2,750; tiffany.com. 3. Mara Carrizo Scalise, $200; maramcs.com. 4. JCPenney, $69; jcpenney.com. 5. Jennifer Fisher, $1,100; jenniferfisherjewelry.com.