The Top 9 Shoe Trends of Spring 2016

Just because spring hasn't sprung just yet, doesn't mean that you can't get a head start on the changing temperatures with a closet update. From the latest "it" sandals to must-have lace-up heel standouts, we've gathered the best shoes of spring.
-
1. Block Heels
Chunky block heels ruled the runway, which are not only on-trend but also comfortable. Our feet are very happy.
Runway looks, from left: Marni, Dior, Valentino
-
2. Shop The Trend:
Aquazzura, $765; net-a-porter.com. Cole Haan, $200; colehaan.com. Valentino, $1,595; bergdorfgoodman.com.
-
3. Bold Platforms
Make a statement with a pair of bold platforms that are decorated with stripes or pops of metallic. They're sure to turn heads.
Runway looks, from left: Gucci, Dries Van Noten, Miu Miu
-
4. Shop the Trend:
Kurt Geiger, $84; kurtgeiger.com. Gucci, $1,100; gucci.com. Stuart Weitzman, $465; neimanmarcus.com.
-
5. Fun Flats
Elevate your everyday go-to flats. Choose a pair decorated with pom poms, beading, or ribbon!
Runway looks, from left: Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada
-
6. Shop the Trend:
Mystique, $385; stylebop.com. Asos, $60; asos.com. Prada, $890; prada.com.
-
7. Loafer Slides
The slide loafer is an update on the traditional preppy style.
Runway looks, from left: Gucci, Victoria Beckham, Edun
-
8. Shop the Trend:
Topshop, $100; topshop.com. Massimo Dutti, $77; massimodutti.com. Gucci, $595; nordstrom.com.
-
9. Mules
Mules are the perfect staple for the summer, and can easily be worn for day or night.
Runway looks, from left: Boss, Gucci, Nina Ricci
-
10. Shop the Trend:
Gucci, $1,100; gucci.com. Rebecca Minkoff, $195; nordstrom.com. Michael Michael Kors, $110; neimanmarcus.com.
-
11. Shower Shoes
These high-fashion shower shoes are a take on a classic—just don't actually wear them in the shower!
Runway looks, from left: Chloe, Lacoste, Dolce & Gabbana
-
12. Shop the Trend:
Simone Rocha, $655; net-a-porter.com. Adidas, $30; nordstrom.com. Hunter, $55; yoox.com.
-
13. Sneakers
Sneakers are here to stay, but who says they have to be plain white? Get excited with a colored trainer or a rainbow embroidered pair.
Runway looks, from left: Hermes, Alexander Wang, Tommy Hilfiger
-
14. Shop the Trend:
Nike, $88; farfetch.com. Rag and Bone, $325; ssense.com. Hermes, $900; hermes.com.
-
15. Lace-Up Heels
This is the perfect shoe to dress up any LBD.
Runway looks, from left: Derek Lam, Fendi, Altuzarra
-
16. Shop the Trend:
Asos, $55; asos.com. Tony Bianco, $136; revolveclothing.com. Derek Lam, $750; dereklam.com.
-
17. Gladiators
The Roman-esque sandal is not going anywhere for spring, and this season, they were washed in glitter or color.
Runway looks, from left: Thakoon, Giambattista Valli, Chloe
-
18. Shop the Trend:
Raye, $182; revolveclothing.com. Giambattista Valli, $995; modaoperandi.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $350; saksfifthavenue.com.