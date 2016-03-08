The Top 7 Bag Trends of Spring 2016

The easiest way to lift your spirits is to up your bag game. Trust us, try it. From micro minis to slouchy hobos, we have searched far and wide for the best bags of spring 2016. Go on, start shopping now.
1. CHAIN HANDLE BAGS
Bags with a chain handle detail add a bit of glitz to your everyday uniform.
Runway looks, from left: Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci
2. SHOP THE TREND:
Diane von Furstenberg, $209 (originally $298); dvf.com. Gucci, $1,650; neimanmarcus.com. Forever 21, $23; forever21.com.
3. EASY HOBOS
These slouchy laid back bags can fit all of your essentials.Runway looks, from left: Marni, Celine, Loewe
4. Shop The Trend:
MM6 Maison Margiela, $225; farfetch.com. Independent Reign, $152; bluefly.com. Marni, $2,330; net-a-porter.com.
5. OVERSIZE CLUTCHES
Who says clutches are just for formal occasions? These larger than life options can take you from day to night.
Runway looks, from left: Boss, Narciso Rodriguez, Celine
6. Shop the Trend:
Mansur Gavriel, $695; modaoperandi.com. Go Jane, $19 (originally $50); gojane.com. Narciso Rodriguez, $1,395; barneys.com.
7. MINI BAGS
Grab your cards, cash, and keys and go! That's all you really need in your bag anyway.
Runway looks, from left: Chloe, Fendi, Louis Vuitton
8. Shop the trend:
Chloe, $890; bergdorfgoodman.com. Tory Burch, $275; toryburch.com. Kate Spade, $328; macys.com.
9. FRINGED STYLES
Fringe is definitely in this season. Rock a bag that can take you from work to a music festival.
Runway looks, from left: Jason Wu, Chloe, Altuzarra
10. shop the trend:
Express, $40; express.com. Altuzarra, $2,995; barneys.com. Sole Society, $50; solesociety.com.
11. FLAT SATCHEL
These oversized bags are still chic and sophisticated.
Runway looks, from left: Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney
12. Shop the trend:
Romwe, $13 (originally $28); romwe.com. Michael Kors, $1,290; michaelkors.com. Proenza Schouler, $1,590; neimanmarcus.com.
13. TOP HANDLE NUMBERS
This ladylike style is a classic for a reason.
Runway looks, from left: Fendi, Gucci, Miu Miu
14. Shop the Trend:
Les Petits Joueurs, $898; lespetitsjoueurs.com. Henri Bendel, $428; henribendel.com. Fendi, $2,900; saksfifthavenue.com.