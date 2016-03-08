The Top 7 Bag Trends of Spring 2016

The Top 7 Bag Trends of Spring 2016
Armando Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM (2); IMAXTREE.COM
March 8, 2016 @ 1:15 PM
BY: InStyle Accessories Team

The easiest way to lift your spirits is to up your bag game. Trust us, try it. From micro minis to slouchy hobos, we have searched far and wide for the best bags of spring 2016. Go on, start shopping now.

WATCH: I'm Obsessed: Dior 'Diorama' Bag

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top