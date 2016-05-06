12 Sporty and Comfortable Sandals to Buy Now and Wear All Season Long

Now that Memorial Day is 25 days away, it's time to think about the warmer weather ahead. When it comes to walking around the city on a hot and humid day, there is nothing more important than staying comfortable. Our biggest advice? Swap out your stilettos for an easy pair of sporty, athletic-inspired sandals. With the rise of athleisure, these styles are just as fashion forward as they are easy on the arches. Below 12 pairs of sporty sandals to buy now and wear all season long.
1. Adidas
A pair of Adidas slides are a classic staple everyone should own.
$30; adidas.com
2. Tory Burch
Fun stripes and an all white bottom add a playful touch to this plain black pair.
$250; toryburch.com
3. Aska
These baby pink sandals are sweet and feminine.
$275; askacollection.com
4. Zara
A thick strap and curved arch make this pair a must-have for a long day on your feet.
$70; zara.com
5. Easy Spirit
With a memory foam insole, this pair gently massages your feet with every step.
$79; easyspirit.com
6. Marni
Sporty slides are given a fashion forward twist with head-turning embellishments.
$1,080; marni.com
7. Birkenstock
Shine bright in these metallic Birkenstocks.
$135; jcrew.com
8. Teva x Derek Lam
With the comfort of a classic Teva and the style of Derek Lam, what’s not to love?
$85; teva.com
9. Rebecca Minkoff
Black leather sandals never go out of style.
$150; rebeccaminkoff.com
10. Topshop
Add some texture to your look with these embossed leather sneaker-like sandals.
$100; topshop.com
11. Dune London
The rose gold color adds a sophisticated touch to these sporty sandals.
$155; dunelondon.com
12. Furla
All eyes will be on you with this bright blue and neon pair.
$169 (originally $225); furla.com