You Must See the "Magnificent Jewels" from Sotheby's Auction Before They're Sold

Whether you are a collector, window shopper, or simply love gems, we suggest you run (NOT WALK!) to Sotheby’s in New York to preview their one-of-a-kind collection of jewels being auctioned off this morning. Not in the Big Apple? No excuses. You can browse the 254 lots online as well.

Some of the show-stopping highlights: The legendary Stotesbury Emerald, a piece that has been M.I.A. since 1971; imported colored diamonds; and a citrine suite by Sterlé, which previously belonged to Queen Narriman of Egypt. Here are some of our favorites from the auction.

VIDEO: InStyle December Issue Jewelry