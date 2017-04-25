You Must See the "Magnificent Jewels" from Sotheby's Auction Before They're Sold

Whether you are a collector, window shopper, or simply love gems, we suggest you run (NOT WALK!) to Sotheby’s in New York to preview their one-of-a-kind collection of jewels being auctioned off this morning. Not in the Big Apple? No excuses. You can browse the 254 lots online as well.
Some of the show-stopping highlights: The legendary Stotesbury Emerald, a piece that has been M.I.A. since 1971; imported colored diamonds; and a citrine suite by Sterlé, which previously belonged to Queen Narriman of Egypt. Here are some of our favorites from the auction.
VIDEO: InStyle December Issue Jewelry
1. The Four-In-One
A Necklace, Brooch, And Two Bracelets All-In-One
Van Cleef & Arpels | Estimate 100,000 — 150,000 USD
2. Brooch
18 Karat Gold, Coral, Lapis, Emerald, And Diamonds, What Else Do You Really Need? Maybe A Ruby, Keep Scrolling!
David Webb | Estimate $10,000-$15,000
3. Emerald Ring
18 Karat Gold, Emerald, and Diamonds
Estimate $20,000- $30,000
4. Diamond Choker
Property From The Collection Of Marjorie S. Fisher, Palm Beach
Estimate $60,000 - $80,000
5. Sapphire Ring
18 Karat Gold, Silver, Sapphire, Diamonds
Estimate $50,000 - $70,000
6. Pair Of Diamond Bracelets
18 Karat White Gold and Diamonds
Estimate $40,000 - $60,000
7. Ancient Coin Necklace
18 Karat Gold and Ancient Coin, Property Of A Lady, San Francisco Bay Area
Bulgari | Estimate $5,000 - $7,000
8. Stotesbury Emerald Ring
Over 34 Karats of Emerald This Stunner's Whereabouts Have Been Virtually Unknown Since 1971.
Harry Winston | Estimate $800,000 - $1,200,000
9. Fancy Pink Diamond Pendant
Rose Gold and 11.19 Carats
Estimate $1,000,000 - $2,000,000
10. Ruby and Diamond Brooch
Property Of The Collection Of Marjorie S. Fischer, Palm Beach; Circa 1915
Estimate $10,000 - $15,000
11. Gold and Diamond Wrap Bracelet
18 Karat Gold and Diamonds, Carvin French
Estimate $30,000 - $50,000
12. Large Ancient Coin Necklace
18 Karat Gold, Property Of A Lady, San Francisco Bay Area
Bulgari | $5,000- $7,000
13. Fancy Gray-Blue Diamond Ring
This Ring Is Expandable; Circa 1930
$750,000- $1,000,000
14. Emerald and Diamond Necklace
Set With Seven Emerald Cut Emeralds Weighing 39.70 Carats
Estimate $250,000 — $350,000 USD
15. Lapis Bracelet
Circa the 1970s
Cartier | $25,000 - $35,000
16. Citrine and Diamond Necklace and Bracelet
Formerly From The Collection Of Queen Narriman Of Egypt
Estimate $175,000 — $225,000 USD
17. Chalcedony, Kunzite and Diamond Ring
JAR; .35 Carats
$25,000 - $35,000
18. Favrile Glass 'Beetle' Necklace
Designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany; Circa 1910
Tiffany & Co. | Estimate $50,000 — $70,000 USD
19. Pair Of Earclips
Chrysoprase, Chalcedony, and Diamonds, JAR
Estimate $50,000 - $70,000
20. Pendant Necklace
Silver-Topped Gold, Diamonds, and Colored Stones
Boucheron | Estimate $30,000 - $50,000
21. Diamond Ring
Weighing Just Shy Of 19 Carats
Estimate $125,000 — $175,000 USD
22. Evening Bag
Comes With Built In Watch; Property From The Collection of Marjorie S Fischer, Palm Beach
Estimate $5,000 — $7,000 USD
23. Pair of Cufflinks
Platinum and Diamonds
Cartier | Estimate $5,000 — $7,000 USD
24. Emerald Necklace
Set With Nine Emeralds Weighing Approximately 230 carats
Estimate $150,000 — $200,000 USD