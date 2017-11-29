11 Under-$50 Beanies to Make Your Winter More Bearable

It's time to face it, winter is on its way. Of course, you've probably already rounded up a cozy coat to keep your body warm. You might have even scored a new pair of comfy boots. But don't forget to protect your head and hair from the chilly weather, too.
Our solution to make the next few months more tolerable: a good ol' beanie. Not only are they a cool and stylish way to stay warm, there are several that cost less than $50. That's right. We searched the web high and low for the best, and we managed to narrow down our list to 10 chic beanies. From bold hues to playful patterns, shop our favorites, below.
VIDEO: 5 Cute Winter Outfits for Your Pet
-
1. STEVE MADDEN STRIPED BEANIE
Here's an everyday beanie with a sporty touch.
Steve Madden | $30
-
2. GAP MERINO WOOL BEANIE
This multi-tone beanie is an easy way to add color into any winter ensemble.
Gap | $25
-
3. MADEWELL SPECKLED BEANIE
Choose this slouchy, ribbed hat as an effortlessly cool option.
Madewell | $38
-
4. TOPSHOP HAND-KNIT BEANIE
The chunky stitch on this one gives it a modern update.
Topshop | $30
-
5. URBAN OUTFITTERS FUZZY BEANIE
Here's a fuzzy beanie to keep you cozy on the chilliest days.
Urban Outfitters | $19
-
6. MANGO PASTEL BEANIE
Pink is fashion's favorite color right now. Here's a cute way to wear it while surviving the winter cold.
Mango | $20
-
7. FREE PEOPLE FAUX FUR POM BEANIE
Soft and chic. Just what every winter hat should be.
Free People | $48
-
8. AMERICAN EAGLE USA BEANIE
What better way to get in the spirit for the 2018 Olympics?
American Eagle Outfitters | $10 (originally $20)
-
9. HERSCHEL BEANIE
Add this colorful beanie into your rotation of winter gear.
Herschel Supply Co. | $22
-
10. ZARA CABLE KNIT BEANIE
A classic cable knit beanie is a winter staple.
Zara | $16
-
11. COS SPECKLED CASHMERE HAT
Speckled yarn punches up an otherwise plain beanie.
COS | $49