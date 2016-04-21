9 Perfect Bridal Clutches for Your Big Day

Once you’ve found your perfect dress for your wedding day, the next thing you need to take care of is accessories. From shoes to jewelry, all those little pieces really do make a difference. But one wedding day accessory that often gets overlooked is the clutch. Just because you’re not carrying it all night long doesn’t mean your bridal look is complete without it. For the playful bride who wants something cheeky to the polished woman who desires a more sophisticated and classic style, there are gorgeous bridal bags for everyone. Below, the 9 best clutches for your big day.
1. Oscar de la Renta
A delicate champagne colored clutch is a chic alternative to a traditional white accessory.
$1,450; oscardelarenta.com
2. Kate Spade
This clutch will definitely make you want to say, “I do.”
$398; shopbop.com
3. Charlotte Olympia
Accented with a bow, this off white clutch is ultra sophisticated.
$773; farfetch.com
4. SERPUI
A marble pattern clutch adds a touch of eye-catching interest to your wedding day look.
$1,426; farfetch.com
5. Jimmy Choo
Dress up a simple wedding dress with this feather box clutch.
$3,250; net-a-porter.com
6. Vintage Styler
For the girl that loves old school glamour, this bag is for you.
$68; asos.com
7. Sophia Webster
This Happily Ever After clutch will capture exactly how you feel on your big day.
$450; sophiawebster.com
8. Ivanka Trump
A laser cut design gives a modern feel to a classic clutch style.
$195; lordandtaylor.com
9. 3.1 Phillip Lim
We love the strong metal hardware on this leather rolled style.
$750; farfetch.com