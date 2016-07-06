6 Chic Straw Hats You Can Wear in the City

You have your sun hat for the beach, but it's sunny in the city, too! Unlike your shore- or pool-side version, a city hat is meant for everyday wear, which means you should look for one that has a narrower brim (to avoid collisons on crowded pavements and packed subway cars) and in a neutral color (to complement any one of your city-chic ensembles—a pretty floral dress, white-hot separates, and so on). And by "city," we mean any place other than the beach. Take the minimalist route and go for straw fedoras or Panama hats stripped free of any frills except for a neutral ribbon wrapped around the bow, but if you're up for making a statement, we suggest a super modern graphic color-block style. Complete your hat collection with our roundup of six chic styles, below.