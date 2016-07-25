Miu Miu Makes a Case for the Statement Tote

While totes have always been a key part of our closets, Miu Miu—who featured the style at its recent '90s rave-inspired presentation in Paris—has found a fresh way to put the classic carryall to work: vivid colors, quilted textures, and racing stripes. But can bright and bold top handles work off the runway?
We say yes. The key to making all those bells and whistles less intimidating is to pare down the rest of your outfit with clean-lined staples, like a T-shirt and pencil skirt; against such simple pieces, the design adds a punch of cool and sporty ease to your outfit. Just remember: Extra space doesn’t also mean extra stuff—an overstuffed tote will throw off your equilibrium.
Read on for 10 of our favorite options of the summer.
-
1. Alexander McQueenWith its lining and top snap closure, this shopper can totally be classified as a full on handbag—plus you can’t go wrong with a fabulous kaleidoscope print!
Alexander McQueen available at saksfifthavenue..com | $1,245
-
2. ULLA JOHNSONFlattering, fun, and utterly versatile, this striped carryall can be worn the same way as your everyday purse: with everything.
Ulla Johnson available at barneys.com | $695
-
3. Marni
The graphic print and bold colors on this design are a charming addition to any outfit.
Marni available at barneys.com | $450
-
4. ANYA HINDMARCHBetween the pixelated face graphic and spacious silhouette, there's a lot to love about Anya Hindmarch's playful take on the timeless tote.
Anya Hindmarch available at net-a-porter.com | $1,995
-
5. JADEtribeJust the right size for a towel and sunscreen, this slouchy, boho-cool bag works well at the beach.
Jadetribe available at saksfifthavenue.com | $152
-
6. MZ WallaceIdeal for commuting, this bag is quilted from soft, lightweight nylon built to weather your 9-to-5 grind.
MZ Wallace available at saksfifthavenue.com | $215
-
-
8. EMILIO PUCCIAn extra large option with a vivid jungle print, this piece is perfect for your next tropical getaway.
Emilio Pucci available at modaoperandi.com | $790
-
9. Clare V.Say hello to your new favorite overnight bag: this striped piece by Clare V., made with enough room for a spare outfit, makeup bag, and (most importantly) a few snacks.
Clare V. available at net-a-porter.com | $650
-
10. MCMIf you like to make a statement, this red and black tote with MCM’s classic print is up for the job.
MCM available at bloomingdales.com | $760