9 Bucket Hats to Channel Your Inner Rihanna

Let's face it: when it comes to fashion, Rihanna can do no wrong. No matter how over-the-top her getups, she always, always, manages to look effortlessly cool. And while we can't quite see ourselves pulling off many of her looks, we've chosen a favorite Bad Gal accessory that we'll be successfully incorporating into our summer wardrobes, stat. It's the bucket hat, a ’90s throwback that's been making its return—and we largely have RiRi to thank for its resurgence. Below, check out nine of our favorite styles. Do try these at home.
1. Striped
Opening Ceremony, Esprit | $40
2. Watermelon Print
$34 (originally $68)
3. Rose Embroidery
ASOS | $35
4. Reversible
J. Crew | $40
5. Corduroy
American Eagle Outfitters | $25
6. Bubblegum Pink
Kangol | $65
7. Tropical
$10 (originally $22)
8. Classic Polo
Polo by Ralph Lauren | $37
9. White Logo
New Balance | $15