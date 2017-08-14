Shop the Runway-Approved Red Boot Trend This Fall

August 14, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: Stephanie Perez-Gurri

At the turn of every season, it's all too common to want to hit the 'refresh' button on your wardrobe. As fall lurks closely around the corner (yikes!), it's time to start thinking about a new investment to make for your season staple. If the fall runways had anything to suggest, it would definitely be red boots!

Red boots walked almost every runway this season, and there are so many different offerings and ways to wear them! Here, we have compiled the best red boots to consider for the upcoming fall season—different styles, hues, and price points!

