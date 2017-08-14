Shop the Runway-Approved Red Boot Trend This Fall

At the turn of every season, it's all too common to want to hit the 'refresh' button on your wardrobe. As fall lurks closely around the corner (yikes!), it's time to start thinking about a new investment to make for your season staple. If the fall runways had anything to suggest, it would definitely be red boots!
Red boots walked almost every runway this season, and there are so many different offerings and ways to wear them! Here, we have compiled the best red boots to consider for the upcoming fall season—different styles, hues, and price points!
1. Topshop
Topshop | $150
2. Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito Rossi | $1,075
3. Balenciaga
Balenciaga | $1,195
4. Maryram Nassir Zadeh
Maryam Nassir Zadeh | $525 (Originally $750)
5. Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant | $820
6. Aldo
Aldo | $165
7. Dorateymur
Dorateymur | $783
8. Paul Andrew
Paul Andrew | $1,495
9. Zara
Zara | $70