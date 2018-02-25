Your Starter Guide To PVC Accessories

Have you been paying attention to street style this season? It's impossible to miss: plastic, see-through accessories are everywhere. And for lack of a more articulate way of saying this: they just look so damn cool.
We first got intrigued by PVC accessories following Chanel's Spring 2018 show. Then, we shot this:
And the rest? Well, trend-making history! Shop our little starter pack of PVC accessories, below.
1. Leather and PVC Mule
Try a modern take on the ultra fashionable PVC trend by finding an accessory with a totally different material mixed in.
Barneys New York | $325
2. Vinyl Tote Bag
This bag captures the current PVC trend perfectly and reminds us of some of our favorites from Celine and Chanel!
MM6 Maison Margiela | $345
3. PVC Belt
This chic transparent belt would look great paired with a neutral colored pant.
Tibi | $75
4. Modern Lucite Embellished Cuff
The jewel embellishments on this cuff give the piece just the right amount of sparkle.
Lizzie Fortunato | $300
5. Lucite Clutch
This bold futuristic and sculptural shape will add a statement to any look.
Helmut Lang | $495
6. PVC Bag Raincoat
Keep in style while protecting your chic bags with this clear PVC Bag raincoat.
Valextra | $145
7. Black and Clear Slide Sandal
This shoe is the perfect balance between chic and edgy with its transparent detailing.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh | $435
8. White and Green Vinyl Logo Slides
Opt for a colored PVC accessory with these green rubber slides.
Stella McCartney | $305
9. Transparent Stone Earrings
We are in love with these gorgeous transparent stone dangle earrings. At first glance, they look just like pearls!
Zara | $20
10. Lucite Ankle Boot
These showstopping boots will definitely get you spotted on the streets. Just make sure you get a good pedicure before leaving the house.
Aldo | $60
11. Transparent Pinch Tote
Is there anything this bag wouldn't go with?
Kara | $325
12. Transparent Glitter Sunglasses
These sunglasses will add a perfect touch to an all-black look.
Acne Studios | $330