Your Starter Guide To PVC Accessories

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
February 25, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
by: Samantha Cohen (Market) and Ruthie Friedlander (Text)

Have you been paying attention to street style this season? It's impossible to miss: plastic, see-through accessories are everywhere. And for lack of a more articulate way of saying this: they just look so damn cool.

We first got intrigued by PVC accessories following Chanel's Spring 2018 show. Then, we shot this: 

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bev19bmh5jI/?taken-by=instylemagazine

Today's Grocery List: 1. Apples ✔️ 2. Oranges ✔️ 3. Milk 4. Céline ✔️

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

And the rest? Well, trend-making history! Shop our little starter pack of PVC accessories, below. 

brightcove-video:5737220386001

 

