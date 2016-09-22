14 Ways You Can Embrace Millennial Pink 

It’s not quite bubblegum or peach, and it’s definitely not fuchsia. No, millennial pink—named as such for the number of buzzy startups (Glossier, Everlane, Thinx, etc.) that have claimed it as a calling card—hits closer to a barely there blush or rosy salmon. It can run the spectrum from super light to a little more saturated, but the message remains: This is not a pink for girlie girls, but rather a shade that telegraphs a certain brand of arty, sophisticated cool.
While not entirely a surprise—Pantone did name Rose Quartz as 2016’s color of the year—the trend has picked up some impressive steam recently in the accessories department. Several people in the office, for example, are losing their composure over Miu Miu’s confectionary satin and shearling mules, the practicality of which in a big, dirty city has been called to attention (said people don’t care). And we can’t think of anything prettier to set off a gray winter coat than a boxy satchel the color of seashells. Shop those and plenty more below.
1. MIU MIU MULE
This shoe is admittedly very girly, but so much so that it crosses over into more tongue-in-cheek territory.
Miu Miu available at net-a-porter.com | $950
2. ADIDAS SNEAKER
Again with the pink-and-gray pairing—these would be so pretty with heathered sweats for a barre class (or coffee run).
Adidas available at neimanmarcus.com | $110
3. LOEWE SMALL POUCH
The perfect size to stash all your Balm Dotcoms.
Loewe available at matchesfashion.com | $416
4. PAUL ANDREW SANDALS
This is how you do "pink tie."
Paul Andrew available at farfetch.com | $745
5. ALAIA BUCKET BAG
A bucket fit for a ballerina.
Alaia available at net-a-porter.com | $2,060
6. J. CREW FLATS
Paging Alexa Chung and all other mini skirt + pointy-toe flats diehards.
J. Crew available at jcrew.com | $168
7. NANCY GONZALEZ CROC BAG
A wonderful option for the office, especially with a structured sheath.
Nancy Gonzalez available at net-a-porter.com | $2,270
8. GUCCI PEARL BAG
Perfect for the maximalist with a sweet tooth.
Gucci available at matchesfashion.com | $2,230
10. GLOBE-TROTTER CASE
The shape may be traditional, but the shade couldn't be more right now.
Globe Trotter available at net-a-porter.com | $1,140
11. TOM FORD PUMPS
These have a little more warmth than your usual neutral pumps.
Tom Ford available at mytheresa.com | $990
12. PEDRO GARCIA SATIN FLAT
Slides are still going strong, and we can see these as being just the thing for a holiday party.
Pedro García available at lanecrawford.com | $440
13. CAMBRIDGE SATCHEL COMPANY BAG
There's something quite striking about the silver against the pink, no?
Cambridge Satchel available at cambridgesatchel.com | $130
14. ALEXANDER WANG CHAIN BAG
If you're not ready to commit to full-on blush, the black details and edgy hardware keep things tough.
Alexander Wang available at neimanmarcus.com | $695