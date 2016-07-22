18 Menswear Watches Worth Making Your Own

There are few things fashion people enjoy more than striking juxtaposition: softness with structure, black paired with white, masculine and feminine influences. Our favorite contrast of the moment? Feminine summer trends—imagine peek-a-boo lace dresses, off-the-shoulder tops, delicate jewelry, and lace-up flats—offset with a menswear timepiece.
This, of course, is not a totally new concept. Somewhere around 2009, the glossy, high-shine look of a chunky Michael Kors watch became every girl's favorite accessory (right after statement necklaces and crazy nail art). Since, our attention has turned to daintier options, but it seems that tides might slowly be turning back again. This time around, however, we are forgoing those "menswear-inspired" designs and trying something new: going straight to the source. Watches created specifically for men have a cool, weighty look to them and don't shy away from including all those authentic bells and whistles (like aperture, a working bezel, sub-dials, etc.).
Since it's incredibly unlikely that your brother, dad, boyfriend, or grandfather is willing to part with his favorite style, take matters into your own hands. (A little watch humor for you!) Once you've selected a option you like, just have it properly sized down by having links removed or an extra hole added. Now, let's get shopping! Ahead, 18 watches from the men's department that will look way better on your wrist than his.
1. Rolex
This pre-owned Rolex GMT-Master watch from the 1970s is the ultimate in masculine-cool wristwear.
Rolex available at tourneau.com | $7450
2. Fossil
Opt for a smartwatch that's sleek and simple with a tech-savvy twist.
Fossil available at fossil.com | $295
3. Nixon
We love how the royal blue face of this Nixon watch pops against silver.
Nixon available at barneys.com | $200
4. Hypergrand
Up-and-coming watch brand Hypergrand makes some of the coolest (and super-affordable) watches we've ever seen.
Hypergrand available at hypergrand.com | $179
5. Bulova
This Bulova watch gives us The Wolf of Wall Street vibes in a really good way.
Bulova available at bulova.com | $499
6. Tissot
This black-and-gold watch layers well with minimalist gold bangles.
Tissot available at tissotshop.com | $2950
7. Shinola
We love the classic look of Detriot-based Shinola's super-rounded watch faces and rich leather straps.
Shinola available at neimanmarcus.com | $800
8. Longines
Our favorite characteristic of this Longines watch? A dial that illustrates AM and PM hours with the sun, moon, and stars.
Longines available at tourneau.com | $3325
9. Triwa
A black leather strap with raw edges adds a particularly masculine appeal to this affordable Triwa watch.
Triwa available at needsupply.com | $200
10. Uniform Wares
Rose gold and chocolate brown leather? Sign us up.
Uniform Wares available at uniformwares.com | $900
11. Daniel Wellington
Channel your inner prepster with this striped nylon strap watch.
Daniel Wellington available at danielwellington.com | $195
13. Citizen
A mixed metal bracelet-style watch will go with every piece of jewelry in your closet.
Citizen available at citizenwatch.com | $395
14. Larsson & Jennings
The tiny links that make up the strap in this bracelet-style gold watch give it a distinctive look.
Larsson & Jennings available at nordstrom.com | $380
15. Miansai
We love Miansai's nautical-inspired accessories, and this simple, casual watch is no exception.
Miansai available at nordstrom.com | $495
16. Cartier
The Cartier 'Tank Solo' is a unisex style, but squarish shape, Roman numerals, and alligator strap make it just masculine enough to balance a floaty eyelet dress.
Cartier available at cartier.us | $5200
17. TAG Heuer
Much like a Rolex, the TAG Heuer 'Carrera' watch has a timeless menswear look we'll always love.
TAG Heuer available at tagheuer.com | $5050
18. Timex
Affordable and easy to wear with most anything, this classic Timex 'Weekender' watch is a no-brainer buy.
Timex available at amazon.com | $53