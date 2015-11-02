Shop Stylish Gloves at Every Length

Gloves typically assume more of a functional role during cooler months, but on the fall 2015 runways, designers turned them into statement accessories that are worth investing in.
At Balenciaga (above, left), for instance, wrist-length gloves gave an off-the-shoulder evening dress a seasonally appropriate dash of toughness. And at Oscar de la Renta (above, right) , dramatic pink opera gloves doubled as sleeves (while adding a nice dose of color) when paired with a strapless taffeta cocktail dress.
From moto-inspired wrist-length styles to lengthy over-the-elbow evening gloves, shop gloves at every length—and price point—below.
-
1. Wrist-length
Want Les Essentiels de la Vie, $295; barneys.com
-
2. Wrist-length
Vince Camuto, $50; vincecamuto.com
-
3. Wrist-length
Carolina Amato, $45; shopbop.com
-
4. Mid-length
Mark and Graham, $199; markandgraham.com
-
5. Mid-length
Ralph Lauren, $350; ralphlauren.com
-
6. Mid-length
Brooks Brothers, $160; brooksbrothers.com
-
7. Elbow-length
Valentino, $455; lanecrawford.com
-
8. Elbow-length
Dolce & Gabbana, $745; dolcegabbana.com
-
9. Elbow-length
Agnelle, $195; antonioli.eu
-
10. Over-the-elbow length
Isabel Benenato, $354; farfetch.com
-
11. Over-the-elbow Length
Dents Evening Gloves, $18; dents.co.uk
-
12. Over-the-elbow length
Forzieri, $459; forzieri.com