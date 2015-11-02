Shop Stylish Gloves at Every Length

Gloves typically assume more of a functional role during cooler months, but on the fall 2015 runways, designers turned them into statement accessories that are worth investing in.

At Balenciaga (above, left), for instance, wrist-length gloves gave an off-the-shoulder evening dress a seasonally appropriate dash of toughness. And at Oscar de la Renta (above, right) , dramatic pink opera gloves doubled as sleeves (while adding a nice dose of color) when paired with a strapless taffeta cocktail dress.

From moto-inspired wrist-length styles to lengthy over-the-elbow evening gloves, shop gloves at every length—and price point—below.

