13 Flat Espadrilles to Step Into This Spring

Navigating through the city on a hot day is no easy feat. The last thing you want are aching arches and blistered feet, which are commonplace when wearing too tight, too narrow shoes. The best way to keep comfortable in these balmy months is with a pair of flat espadrilles. With their woven rope bottoms and rubber soles, espadrilles are a seasonal must-have. Dress them down with a plain white tee and cropped kick-flare jeans or pair them with a wispy dress and fun clutch for a daytime affair. But considering their flat shape, you want to make sure you look for details that really wow. From stars to stripes to bright neon options, below, 13 pairs of espadrilles to buy this season.
1. Zara
Add some edge to your look with these leather lace-ups.
$70; zara.com
2. MANEBI
Be one-of-a-kind with a pair of handmade straw espadrilles.
$95; net-a-porter.com
3. AQUAZZURA
Yellow, pink, and orange hues will have you dreaming of your next tropical getaway.
$560; net-a-porter.com
4. J. Crew
Add a pop of color to your uniform with these bright yellow espadrilles.
$118; jcrew.com
5. River Island
Get a lift with these thick platforms.
$78; asos.com
6. H&M
These striped espadrilles are giving us serious nautical vibes.
$30; hm.com
7. Chloé
Add a sophisticated touch to your look with these lace espadrilles.
$560; saksfifthavenue.com
8. Lands' End
Pair these playful espadrilles with a wispy dress for a garden party—they won't sink in the grass!
$60; landsend.com
9. DV
Washed in black, this woven pair reads extra dressy.
$28; target.com
10. Steve Madden
Light blush flats are sweet and feminine.
$80; stevemadden.com
11. Soludos
Channel your inner ballerina with these colorful lace-ups.
$55; soludos.com
12. Saint Laurent
A pair of star-imprinted espadrilles should be your 4th of July go-to.
$495; net-a-porter.com
13. Rebecca Minkoff
Give new meaning to the Canadian tuxedo by pairing these denim espadrilles with blue jeans.
$175; rebeccaminkoff.com