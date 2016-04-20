13 Crossbody Bags That Make Us Want to Go Hands-Free

With the first weekend of Coachella down in the books, we thought it was time to rework our wardrobes for the warm weather events ahead. When it comes to festivals, outdoor concerts, and even days spent traipsing around the city, the last thing you’ll want to be lugging around is a huge purse—sometimes, it is just about carrying the essentials. Enter: the crossbody bag.
Perfect for when you are on the go, these styles let you be hands-free without sacrificing a high fashion statement. Below, 13 crossbody bags to buy now and wear all season long.
-
1. Liebeskind
We love the laser-cut zigzag pattern on this salmon bag.
$138; liebeskind-berlin.com
-
2. Furla
Just like a LBD, a little black bag never goes out of style.
$528; furla.com
-
3. Coach
A floral bag can be somewhat subversive with a dark gunmetal chain strap.
$695; coach.com
-
4. Adriana Castro
You can wear this graphic black-and-blue striped bag every day.
$750; adrianacastroonline.com
-
5. Diane von Furstenberg
Nothing says festival season like a fringe style.
$174 (originally $248); dvf.com
-
6. Botkier
The metal hardware on this bag gives it an architectural edge.
$178; lordandtaylor.com
-
7. Rebecca Minkoff
Add a pop of color to your plain white tee and denim combo.
$195; rebeccaminkoff.com
-
8. Anya Hindmarch
What’s not to love about a bag that speaks for itself?
$1,295; net-a-porter.com
-
9. Tom Ford
Not only is this mini bag the perfect size and shape, but the light pink color acts as a neutral.
$2,490; net-a-porter.com
-
10. Mango
Pair this laser-cut bag with a colorful crop top and high-waisted shorts.
$80; mango.com
-
11. H&M
This simple white bag is the perfect accessory to take you from day to night.
$20; hm.com
-
12. Michael Michael Kors
This suede saddle bag is giving us some serious '70s vibes.
$298; michaelkors.com
-
13. Topshop
Dress up a simple white dress with this colorful embroidered leather bag.
$80; topshop.com