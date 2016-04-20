13 Crossbody Bags That Make Us Want to Go Hands-Free

13 Crossbody Bags That Make Us Want to Go Hands-Free
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
April 20, 2016 @ 8:00 AM
BY: Caroline Vazzana

With the first weekend of Coachella down in the books, we thought it was time to rework our wardrobes for the warm weather events ahead. When it comes to festivals, outdoor concerts, and even days spent traipsing around the city, the last thing you’ll want to be lugging around is a huge purse—sometimes, it is just about carrying the essentials. Enter: the crossbody bag.

Perfect for when you are on the go, these styles let you be hands-free without sacrificing a high fashion statement. Below, 13 crossbody bags to buy now and wear all season long.

RELATED: What to Wear to Brunch by Occasion 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top