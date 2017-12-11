9 Chic Oversized Scarves to Keep You Warm This Winter

Wrap up and prepare for this winter season with the number one must have accessory: an oversized scarf. Fall/Winter is the season to be cozy and comfortable, but let’s not forget we always want to look chic and fashion forward. A scarf is the perfect and easiest way to accessorize your winter looks while keeping warm. When shopping for the perfect wrap, go for a bigger is better mentality. It will not only add texture and volume to your look, but it is also great for layering.

Opt for a basic, solid option, which pairs well with a colorful coat or choose a printed, fun scarf to wear with more neutral outerwear. You can also elevate a more polished and basic look by adding a faux fur piece to the mix. Any option you choose, you can't go wrong! They will instantly create a chic, comfy statement. We selected some of our favorite must-have scarves to add to your winter wardrobe. Check them out below.