9 Chic Oversized Scarves to Keep You Warm This Winter

Wrap up and prepare for this winter season with the number one must have accessory: an oversized scarf. Fall/Winter is the season to be cozy and comfortable, but let’s not forget we always want to look chic and fashion forward. A scarf is the perfect and easiest way to accessorize your winter looks while keeping warm. When shopping for the perfect wrap, go for a bigger is better mentality. It will not only add texture and volume to your look, but it is also great for layering.
VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe For Under $1,000
Opt for a basic, solid option, which pairs well with a colorful coat or choose a printed, fun scarf to wear with more neutral outerwear. You can also elevate a more polished and basic look by adding a faux fur piece to the mix. Any option you choose, you can't go wrong! They will instantly create a chic, comfy statement. We selected some of our favorite must-have scarves to add to your winter wardrobe. Check them out below.
1. Textured Black and White Scarf
This wool-blend colorblocked scarf is the perfect neutral addition to any outift!
Destin | $300
2. Checked Wool Scarf
Create a chic look and pair this black-and-white checked scarf with a classic, black coat and skinny jeans.
Reiss | $160
3. Cable Knit Scarf
Brighten up your day with this multi-color scarf that comes in a variety of colorways.
Boden | $70
4. Oversized Fringed Scarf
Stay warm and cozy with this oversized knit scarf.
Isabel Marant | $196 (Originally $280)
5. Igby Oversized Scarf
We are obsessed with this chunky scarf that will definitely keep you warm while still looking chic.
Eugenia Kim | $207 (Originally $295)
6. Orange Fringed Cable-Knit Scarf
This will definitely be a stand-out piece in your wardrobe. The bright orange color will make you stand out in the white winter streets.
Chinti and Parker | $168 (Originally $335)
7. Faux Fur Pull-Through Scarf
Go with a more sophisticated look with this faux fur scarf.
Banana Republic | $78
8. Checked Quilted Scarf
Pair this oversized quilted scarf with a light colorful sweater.
Zara | $30
9. Tweed Scarf
We are loving this red, black, and white woven tweed scarf. Pair it with an all black ensemble for an instant cool-girl look.
Rag & Bone | $395