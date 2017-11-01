See the world in a whole new light with colored lenses. Sunglasses have always been an essential accessory for any outfit. They are the perfect statement piece to complete a look, and when it comes to color-tinted ones, they're everywhere—from social media to this past fashion month. Even It girls like Shea Marie, Gigi Hadid, and Sofia Richie have all been rocking this tinted lens trend—and that's how you know it's certified chic.
Plus, even the runways agree—Gucci, Celine and Dior all featured sunnies with a variety of yellow, pink, orange, and blue hues.
VIDEO: Warby Parker’s Latest Collaboration Is All About Girl Power
Whether you pair them with a rocker tee and jeans for an edgy look or a chic dress for a more feminine vibe, they will instantly transform any basic outfit into something ultra-chic. Scroll through and shop some of our favorite color-tinted sunglasses, below!
-
1. Dacette Brow Bar Mirrored Square Sunglasses
Rock these standout shades with a basic tee and jeans to elevate your look!
Oliver Peoples | $420
-
2. Tallulah aviator-style silver-tone sunglasses
Get spotted this season in these oversized aviator sunglasses with striking blue lenses.
Sunday Somewhere | $370
-
3. Aviator-style gold-tone mirrored sunglasses
These high-shine yellow sunglasses would be a showstopper on the streets. Thanks to the sleek silver brow bar, these would flatter any face.
Tomas Maier | $250
-
4. 90's Pink Laid on Lens Aviator
These bright pink aviators are the perfect statement accessory this season!
ASOS | $7 (originally $23)
-
5. Loop Aviator Sunglasses
This pair features a tortoiseshell rim for an edgy (and yet feminine) look.
Victoria Beckham | $298 (originally $425)
-
6. Blaze Flat Lens Aviator Sunglasses
A crisp, sleek pair for the minimalist.
Ray-Ban | $198
-
7. Flash Pilot Urban Web Block Aviator
These mirrored, gold tone lenses add a luxurious element to any outfit!
Gucci | $400
-
8. Clip on Miki Sunglasses
These clip-on neon orange sunglasses are an instant cool girl must-have!
KYME | $127
-
9. Monique Rimless Retro Sunglasses
The perfect outfit-making pair.
Topshop | $45
-
10. x Desi Perkins High Key Sunglasses
Pair these sunglasses with a vintage rocker tee, jeans, and booties for the ultimate cool girl look!
Quay Eyeware | $65