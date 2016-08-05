This Colorful Sunglasses Trend Will Remind You of a Rainbow  

A trend that initially began in the 1970s, everyone from Paul Newman to Gloria Steinem was seen rocking a pair of colored lens aviators during this decade. Thanks to Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, the retro-cool trend made its way down the fall 2016 runway and again in a square version for resort 2017.

The look quickly hit the streets and is currently one of the biggest accessory trends of the summer. Off-duty models Bella Hadid, Mica Arganaraz, Lily Donaldson, Gigi Hadid, and Lily-Rose Depp (just to name a few) have all been seen globetrotting in a rainbow of colored lenses. If you, like us, cannot get enough of this look, then you're in luck. Whether you fancy rose, blue, or yellow-tinted lenses, get ready for the world to look just a bit brighter in color. Below, shop our 11 favorite colored lens aviators.