This Colorful Sunglasses Trend Will Remind You of a Rainbow  

A trend that initially began in the 1970s, everyone from Paul Newman to Gloria Steinem was seen rocking a pair of colored lens aviators during this decade. Thanks to Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, the retro-cool trend made its way down the fall 2016 runway and again in a square version for resort 2017.
The look quickly hit the streets and is currently one of the biggest accessory trends of the summer. Off-duty models Bella Hadid, Mica Arganaraz, Lily Donaldson, Gigi Hadid, and Lily-Rose Depp (just to name a few) have all been seen globetrotting in a rainbow of colored lenses. If you, like us, cannot get enough of this look, then you're in luck. Whether you fancy rose, blue, or yellow-tinted lenses, get ready for the world to look just a bit brighter in color. Below, shop our 11 favorite colored lens aviators.
2. Acne Studios
Acne Studios available at acnestudios.com | $410
3. Balenciaga
Balenciaga available at saksfifthavenue.com | $555
4. Montblanc
Montblanc available at saksfifthavenue.com | $360
5. Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban available at blueandcream.com | $165
6. RAY-BAN
Ray-Ban available at therealreal.com | $125
7. Tom Ford
Tom Ford available at saksfifthavenue.com | $390
8. Colored Aviators - Slide 5
Lodi available at shopsonix.com | $98
9. Boohoo
Boohoo available at boohoo.com | $10
10. Glassing
Glassing available at saksfifthavenue.com | $350
11. Oliver Peoples The Row
Oliver Peoples available at saksfifthavenue.com | $450