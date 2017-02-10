17 Umbrellas Loved by Celebrities and InStyle Editors Alike

February 10, 2017 @ 7:00 AM
by: Marina Budarina-Sánchez (market), Shalayne Pulia (text)

Want to block impending showers in style like your favorite celebrities? Same. We've taken a few notes from Prince William and Kate Middleton (GustBuster Golf umbrella: $45), Anne Hathaway (Leighton Wooden Duck Head Umbrella: $15), Gwen Stefani (Leopard Persole Umbrella: $345), and more stars to put together a list of our favorite umbr-ella-ella-ellas.

Scroll through to see our picks just in time to celebrate National Umbrella Day today, Feb. 10.

