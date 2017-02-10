17 Umbrellas Loved by Celebrities and InStyle Editors Alike

Want to block impending showers in style like your favorite celebrities? Same. We've taken a few notes from Prince William and Kate Middleton (GustBuster Golf umbrella: $45), Anne Hathaway (Leighton Wooden Duck Head Umbrella: $15), Gwen Stefani (Leopard Persole Umbrella: $345), and more stars to put together a list of our favorite umbr-ella-ella-ellas.
VIDEO: Rihanna Beauty Transformation
Scroll through to see our picks just in time to celebrate National Umbrella Day today, Feb. 10.
1. Cabeau The Better Umbrella
An off-center handle on this umbrella means no more poles obstructing your view.
Available at bloomingdales.com | $35
2. Hunter Original Moustache Bubble umbrella
The bubble umbrella: for when you're miraculously having a good hair day in the rain and want to show it off while staying dry. The lengthier coverage also means you're more likely to stay dry top to bottom.
Available at zappos.com | $60
3. Tumi Medium Auto Close umbrella
If you're battling rain and wind this season, test out this wind-resistant Tumi umbrella with a canopy, because there's nothing worse than remembering your umbrella only to have it flip inside-out in the wind.
Available at saksfifthavenue.com | $60
5. GustBuster Classic Umbrella with Wooden J-Handle
An old-school handle with modern lightening-resistant coverage is packaged perfectly in this pretty pink umbrella.
Available at walmart.com | $39
6. Happysweeds Blue Sky umbrella
Look up at a little sunshine on a cold rainy day with this hidden sky scene umbrella.
Available at nordstrom.com | $55
8. Fulton Birdcage umbrella
Be as fashionable as the Queen herself in this clear dome umbrella.
Available at lordandtaylor.com | $30
9. Persolé Skully leopard print interior umbrella
That Alexander McQueen-inspired handle will definitely give you and your rain gear an edge.
Available at persole.bigcartel.com | $395
10. Squid London Color-Changing Umbrella
Bring some color to the concrete jungle with this rain-activated color-changing umbrella that lights up the New York City skyline.
Available at store.moma.org | $40
11. Chantal Thomass Bow & Drape Lace umbrella
Chantal Thomass, the famous French lingerie designer, known for her ultra-feminine collections offers this line of glamorous and creative umbrellas like this one.
Available at amazon.com | $152
12. ShedRain Square WindPro with Gel-filled handle umbrella
A comfortable gel-filled handle makes this umbrella one of our top choices. Its square shape also makes it a standout with wider rain protection.
Available at target.com | $23
13. Blunt Classic umbrella and Blunt x Tile Mate
This top umbrella will be your go-to for all sorts of normally unbearable weather conditions with an aerodynamic shape, UV protection, and the option to add a tracking device at checkout so you'll never lose your umbrella again.
Available at bluntusa.com | umbrella $80 and tracking device $25
16. Illesteva Black with Pink Lotus umbrella
This chic umbrella was hand made in Italy by craftsmen who understand your desire for functional style. The bright lotus flower on the inside of this one is a must-have.
Available at shopspring.com | $250
17. NewSight Reverse/Inverted Double-Layer umbrella