Shop Chic Charitable Accessories That Give Back

The new year always elicits resolutions to think and act more charitably. We would love to help you extend those good intentions this spring with these super chic and super philanthropic accessories. A particular shout-out to this Frye tote, crafted from high quality leftovers, which provides 300 meals through Feeding America with each tote sold.
WATCH: Lauren Bush Lauren on Feeding the World
-
1. FRYE TOTE BAG
A brand new tote by Frye! We love all the different color options, but what we’re really loving is that with every sale, Frye will donate almost 100,000 meals to Feeding America.
Frye available at thefryecompany.com | $128
-
2. SATYA JEWELRY
There is no better time than now to represent equality. What’s even better is 100% of all profits from necklace supports the Heroica Foundation, which works to improves the lives of women and girls.
Satya available at satyajewelry.com | $69
-
3. FEED PROJECT
While this pouch provides utmost simplicity and functionality, it also provides 25 meals for children around the world per purchase.
Available at feedproject.com | $55
-
4. URBAN ZEN
This beautifully crafted bangle is created by Haitian artisans who use sustainable products. Proceeds supports the Urban Zen foundation, a charity founded by the incredibly philanthropic, Donna Karan.
Available at urbanzen.com | $105
-
5. TRUSS
Your new favorite beach bag. The Founders of Truss are big supporters of Fondo Guadalupe Musalem, which is a foundation that works to educate and improve the lives of young Oaxacan women.
Truss available at net-a-porter.com | $195
-
6. BOMBAS
Socks are the most sought after piece of clothing in homeless shelters. The founders of Bombas created the brand to donate one pair of socks with every pair sold.
Available at bombas.com | $12