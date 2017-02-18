Shop Chic Charitable Accessories That Give Back

Shop Chic Charitable Accessories That Give Back
Courtesy
February 17, 2017 @ 8:00 PM
by: Sam Broekema

The new year always elicits resolutions to think and act more charitably. We would love to help you extend those good intentions this spring with these super chic and super philanthropic accessories. A particular shout-out to this Frye tote, crafted from high quality leftovers, which provides 300 meals through Feeding America with each tote sold.

WATCH: Lauren Bush Lauren on Feeding the World

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top