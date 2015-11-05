Shop Like a Celebrity: Chanel Launches Eyewear That You Can Buy Online

Have you ever dreamed channeling one of Kristen Stewart’s iconic Chanel looks, but the main problem was that you were just too far away from the nearest Chanel boutique? Me too. (Well, proximity's not the only problem, really.) But as of today, this issue will cease to exist, at least if it's her glasses you're after, because the brand has expanded its online presence beyond the scope of beauty to include e-commerce for eyewear (clothing and accessories will launch in 2016), which means you can now shop more than 500 of the most coveted optical and sunglass styles.

Yes, that's right—the frames that grace the famous faces of Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, and Rihanna can be yours with the click of a mouse. With a campaign shot by Karl Lagerfeld himself that stars Lily-Rose Depp (aka the latest Chanel It-girl), Chanel sunglasses are poised to shake up the Internet. Shop all eyewear to your heart’s content, though, we suggest sooner rather than later—​these styles are available globally and we bet they'll sell out pretty fast. Feeling a touch overwhelmed? Keep scrolling to shop similar frames that celebrities have worn recently.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: Find the Best Geek-Chic Glasses for Your Face Shape