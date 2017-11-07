Buckle up for an edgy twist on your classic black boot. A black boot is a must-have in any wardrobe, and we loved the multi-buckle look designers brought back during their spring 2018 runway shows. Both Alexander McQueen and John Galliano paired edgy buckled boots with soft elegant pieces to create whimsical, feminine yet tough-girl vibes.
VIDEO: 30 Boots in 60 Seconds
Whether you want to toughen up a more polished look, add some edge to a flirty dress, or elevate an already cool girl look, these shoes will make any outfit stand out as sexy and strong. Below are our favorite picks to rock this edgy look.
-
1. Wilmer
We are loving the pearl detailing that instantly give this strong boot a more feminine touch.
Steve Madden | $130
-
2. Double monk ankle boot
This polished rider boot is the perfect street style accessory.
Santoni | $575
-
3. Piercing detail ankle boots
Pair this boot with a skinny jean, tee and a blazer for a chic cool look.
Mango | $80
-
4. Rilows leather ankle boots
Simple and more subtle than the rest it is a great introduction to the buckle boot trend.
Isabel Marant | $540
-
5. Roree Double Buckle Stud Leather Boots
Dress up in these boots that will pair well with a mini skirt or jeans!
French Connection | $80
-
6. Darcey Bootie
Make a statement in these black embossed leather boots with silver studs.
Schutz | $320
-
7. Blast Buckle Booties
Pair these pointed toe boots with black leather pants and a basic white tee for the perfect laid back yet edgy look.
Ash | $285
-
8. Alice Triple Buckle
Go for a classic black boot with these silver buckles. Pair with a simple dress and you will have the perfect look from day to night.
Frye | $598
-
9. Ark leather studded buckle boots
This cut out boot with gold grommets and buckle detailing will definitely have you standing out from the crowd.
Topshop | $95
-
10. Buckle leather 35mm bootie
We are in love with these edgy fashion forward boots with gold detail and cut out shape.
Balenciaga | $1275
-
11. Ambra buckled leather ankle boots
These boots will make any outfit instantly chic with a touch of edge. We are in love with the crisp gold buckles and zipper detailing.
Balmain | $1395
-
12. Eliya Buckle Combat Boot
Go for a bolder and stronger look with these multi buckle military style boots.
Kendall + Kylie | $195