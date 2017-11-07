Buckle up for an edgy twist on your classic black boot. A black boot is a must-have in any wardrobe, and we loved the multi-buckle look designers brought back during their spring 2018 runway shows. Both Alexander McQueen and John Galliano paired edgy buckled boots with soft elegant pieces to create whimsical, feminine yet tough-girl vibes.

Whether you want to toughen up a more polished look, add some edge to a flirty dress, or elevate an already cool girl look, these shoes will make any outfit stand out as sexy and strong. Below are our favorite picks to rock this edgy look.