Accessories Alert: Brown Is the New Black for Fall

When it comes to accessories, you’re either team brown or team black. And, those who are team black typically have very strong feelings about why they do not stand in solidarity with their chestnut- and cedar-loving sisters: too conservative, too retro, too “meh.” And it’s true: Brown simply can’t compete with black’s cool, which has Bob Dylan’s ramblin’-man ankle boots on its side, along with Audrey Hepburn’s gamine little ballet flats.

But we feel a sea change. While the runways have shown a good amount of whiskey-shaded extras in the last two years, thanks in no small part to fashion’s seemingly endless obsession with the '70s, there’s a more modern interpretation afoot. Just look at the so-hot-right-how label Vetements, which, for both spring and fall 2016, included the most perfect pairs of thigh-high of camel boots. And the ringleader of that collective, Demna Gvasalia, also turned out a wonderful cognac platform bootie for his first collection at Balenciaga. Phoebe Philo, too, has been doing her fair share to cast the color in new light during her tenure at Céline, dreaming up buttery bags and shoes that feature her signature slightly off-kilter (and entirely sophisticated) stamp.

So, if you are indeed team brown, we thought we’d round up a few more reasons to pledge your allegiance this season. And if you’re staunchly pro noir, hopefully there’s something here to tempt you to come over to the other side. Trust us, it’s not “meh” at all.