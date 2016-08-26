Accessories Alert: Brown Is the New Black for Fall

When it comes to accessories, you’re either team brown or team black. And, those who are team black typically have very strong feelings about why they do not stand in solidarity with their chestnut- and cedar-loving sisters: too conservative, too retro, too “meh.” And it’s true: Brown simply can’t compete with black’s cool, which has Bob Dylan’s ramblin’-man ankle boots on its side, along with Audrey Hepburn’s gamine little ballet flats.
But we feel a sea change. While the runways have shown a good amount of whiskey-shaded extras in the last two years, thanks in no small part to fashion’s seemingly endless obsession with the '70s, there’s a more modern interpretation afoot. Just look at the so-hot-right-how label Vetements, which, for both spring and fall 2016, included the most perfect pairs of thigh-high of camel boots. And the ringleader of that collective, Demna Gvasalia, also turned out a wonderful cognac platform bootie for his first collection at Balenciaga. Phoebe Philo, too, has been doing her fair share to cast the color in new light during her tenure at Céline, dreaming up buttery bags and shoes that feature her signature slightly off-kilter (and entirely sophisticated) stamp.
So, if you are indeed team brown, we thought we’d round up a few more reasons to pledge your allegiance this season. And if you’re staunchly pro noir, hopefully there’s something here to tempt you to come over to the other side. Trust us, it’s not “meh” at all.
-
1. MARI GIUDICELLI Shoes
The debut shoe collection from model/muse Mari Giudicelli is full of classics with a cool-girl twist, including these lizard skin mules that boast artfully sculpted heels.
Mari Giudicelli available at modaoperandi.com | $555
-
2. Dior Sunglasses
Classic aviators get a subtle update thanks to shaded stripes.
Dior available at barneys.com | $580
-
3. Saint Laurent Bag
With its small size and elegant tassels, this rich bag reads very Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Saint Laurent available at matchesfashion.com | $1,094
-
4. B-Low The Belt Belt
Kendall Jenner, for one, is all about resurrecting the Western belt. Be a step ahead and get yours in a dark cocoa.
B Low The Belt available at shopbop.com | $138
-
5. Rag & Bone gloves
There's something slightly rugged about these gloves, making them a suitable companion to your trusty boyfriend coat.
Rag & Bone available at barneys.com | $255
-
6. Malone Souliers Pumps
A heel made that much more interesting with contrasting suede straps across the top.
Malone Souliers available at nordstrom.com | $795
-
7. Acne Studios Boots
Give your 20 pairs of black ankle boots a break and go for a gorgeous chocolate pair. We're picturing them with slightly distressed denim and a heritage-looking checked blazer.
Acne Studios available at ssense.com | $570
-
8. Marni bag
Free of extraneous bells and whistles, this bag quietly commands respect with an elegant shape and sturdy strap.
Marni available at modaoperandi.com | $1,735
-
9. Manolo Blahnik shoes
You really can't go wrong with a classic pair of loafers—but you can go exceedingly right if you team them with straight-leg jeans and a white button-down, half-tucked.
Manolo Blahnik available at barneys.com | $745
-
10. MANU ATELIER Bag
With its super-structured shape and rich tone, this is like a cooler, newer version of a briefcase.
Manu Atelier available at avenue32.com | $575
-
11. A.P.C. Bag
Channel your inner French girl with clean lines and minimal hardware.
A.P.C. available at usonline.apc.fr | $580
-
12. Stella McCartney Shoes
A creeper looks far from goth with a mahogany finish and bright-white sole.
Stella McCartney available at barneys.com | $1,095
-
13. Yves Salomon
A little texture goes a long way to mix up your winter uniform (the warmth doesn't hurt, either).
Yves Salomon available at ssense.com | $435
-
-
15. Madewell Bag
It's got all the coolness of a bucket bag, with a handy zip top. And that short strap is very now.
Madewell available at madewell.com | $198
-
16. ALEXA WAGNER Boots
The midi boot is still in full effect this season, and a wider shaft certainly helps to pull it off. The luxe-looking embossed croc is tempting, too.
Alexa Wagner available at matchesfashion.com | $911