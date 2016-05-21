4 Cool Scarf Brands We're Obsessed With this Season

One of my favorite accessories has always been the scarf. Not only can it be styled with your outfit in every which way, but it can also do beauty duty as a headband or wield it's unexpected accessories prowess as a bag charm? Needless to say, I'm constantly on the hunt for my next cool wrap. Recently, I came across four brands that truly caught my eye. Not only do they have an amazing selection, but the designers behind each company are just as inspiring as the pieces themselves. Scroll through to take a look at these newfound favorites and start shopping.
-
1. Mila & Such
Not only do these gorgeous silk styles elevate your look, but they’ll do the same for your spirit. These powerful styles created by Mila Sohn and Joseph Suchta have imagery transferred from Sohn’s emotional oil paintings. An original graphic novel telling the story of Sohn's life, including her triumph over breast cancer, accompanies each piece and 5 percent of each sale is donated to the American Cancer Society. Most styles comes in two sizes. For the smaller one, try tying one on as a headband and for the larger, tie two ends around your waist and style as a sarong—perfect for a beach day!
Mila & Such, $30-$90; mila-such.myshopify.com
-
2. Molly Bracken
Looking for a beautifully curated collection with delicate lace, embroidery, and girly prints? Look no further! Married duo Julian and Catherine Sidonio stumbled upon a box of sepia pictures (that date as far back as 1920) of Julian's grandmother (her name's Molly) and—voilà—the inspiration for this ultra-feminine brand was born. Tie this one on as a choker for a modern twist and pair it with a piece from their cool ready-to-wear collection.
Molly Bracken, $12; mollybracken.com
-
3. Lexicon of Style
These edgy prints are created through a cool technique of combining jewelry pieces into an individual motif using Photoshop. This style above is inspired by Iris Apfel's jewelry collection. Founder Alexandra Dieck mixes tough-girl favorites, like animal prints and skulls with bold saturated colors. We love the idea of tying one around your arm as a cuff or even around a pair of heeled ankle boots for dose of cool-girl interest.
Lexicon of Style, from $36; lexiconofstyle.co
-
4. Inouitoosh Scarves
Made with natural and vibrant materials, these scarves are an amazing option if you love the feel of vintage pieces. Best friends, Lise Vilslev and Mathilde Møberg, create scarves that feel special and truly unique. This beautiful wrap can be worn as a cool turban to instantly take your outfit from simple to show-stopping.
Inouitoosh Scarves, $198; alhambrastyle.com