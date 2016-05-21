4 Cool Scarf Brands We're Obsessed With this Season

One of my favorite accessories has always been the scarf. Not only can it be styled with your outfit in every which way, but it can also do beauty duty as a headband or wield it's unexpected accessories prowess as a bag charm? Needless to say, I'm constantly on the hunt for my next cool wrap. Recently, I came across four brands that truly caught my eye. Not only do they have an amazing selection, but the designers behind each company are just as inspiring as the pieces themselves. Scroll through to take a look at these newfound favorites and start shopping.