9 Comfy and Stylish Flatforms to Buy Now 

As much as we love a great pair of stilettos, they are not always the most comfortable shoes. Whether we are teetering around at work or at a weekend brunch, wearing 4-inch skinny heels can leave us hobbling in pain. This spring, we’ve decided it’s time for something a bit more comfortable.
With a chunky sole, a flatform is the perfect shoe to wear all day long without having to worry about aching arches. They still give you the extra height you desire, but without any additional discomfort. What could be better! But if you're still hesitant in embracing the clunkier silhouette, this season, the flatform has been reimagined in fun and fashion forward ways (think: red and white polka dots and sleek all black options). Below, nine options to buy now and wear all spring.
-
1. Stuart Weitzman
Pass on the denim cutoffs and try a pair of jean espadrilles.
$598; otteny.com
-
2. Nine West
Metallic shoes ensure all eyes will be on you.
$79; ninewest.com
-
3. Isa Tapia
Pair these red and white playful flatforms with a simple dress and you have the perfect combination of fun and chic. Accent your look with a matching red lip and you're good to go.
$350; lordandtaylor.com
-
4. Sol Sana
With a rubber outsole for traction, this pair should be your go-to for a long day on your feet.
$150; athleta.gap.com
-
5. Forever 21
Channel your inner ballerina with these edgy lace-up flatforms.
$16 (originally $33); forever21.com
-
6. Michael Kors
With leather straps and a thick woven sole, these sandals are the perfect shoe to take you from day to night.
$375; michaelkors.com
-
7. Steve Madden
These flatforms are the perfect swap for your nude sling backs.
$80 (originally $89); lordandtaylor.com
-
8. Dune London
Go wild with a pair of reptile print flatforms.
$125; dunelondon.com
-
9. H&M
Black flatforms are made more seasonally appropriate with a woven sole and bright orange accents.
$35; hm.com