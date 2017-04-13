Shop the Baseball Cap Trend with These 17 Chic Picks

Baseball caps are having a street style moment and I am not mad about it. Paired with sporty separates, the girls that rocked this trend this past fashion month definitely gave off an effortlessly cool vibe. If you are not a big sports fanatic, try some other options in different types of fabric. Denim, suede, straw, lace and even a bright pink pompom: the gang’s all here. From the classic LA Dodgers cap to more luxury brands if you want to amp up your outfit a bit more, shop our best picks below!

