Shop the Baseball Cap Trend with These 17 Chic Picks

Baseball caps are having a street style moment and I am not mad about it. Paired with sporty separates, the girls that rocked this trend this past fashion month definitely gave off an effortlessly cool vibe. If you are not a big sports fanatic, try some other options in different types of fabric. Denim, suede, straw, lace and even a bright pink pompom: the gang’s all here. From the classic LA Dodgers cap to more luxury brands if you want to amp up your outfit a bit more, shop our best picks below!
VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring
-
1. Adidas Originals Logo Cap
Adidas | $20
-
2. Eugenia Kim Pompom Cap
Eugenia Kim | $245
-
3. Harding Lane for Opening Ceremony Eye Hat
Opening Ceremony | $40
-
4. Madewell Denim Baseball Hat
Madewell | $27
-
5. Stella McCartney Falabella Cap
Stella McCartney | $635
-
6. Aviate Baseball Cap
Customize with your hometown's airport code!
Aviate | $35
-
7. Gucci Floral Lace Baseball Cap
Gucci | $345
-
8. BAJA EAST x MINIONS Baseball Hat
Baja East | $95
-
9. J.Crew Brooklyn Eagles Ball Cap
J. Crew | $50
-
10. Fendi Heart Patch Cap
Fendi | $340
-
11. Echo Woven Baseball Cap
Echo | $49
-
12. Rag & Bone Suede Baseball Cap
Rag & Bone | $150
-
13. Diesel Cap
Diesel | $71
-
14. Eric Javits Woven Cap
Eric Javits | $140
-
15. LA Dodgers Baseball Hat
American Eagle Outfitters | $29
-
16. Inverni Straw Leather-Trim Baseball Cap
Inverni | $490
-
17. Overhead Linen Cap
Overhead | $125