Come out of your accessory shell with a modern take on the classic pearl earring. This forever jewelry staple popped up on numerous spring 2018 runways. Designers such as Simone Rocha, Thom Browne, and Rodarte all featured the precious earth-made gem in their collections but with an edgy twist. Pearls undeniably add a feminine vibe to any look.

Whether you want to add a bit of sophistication to a cool girl look or rock a statement pearl earring to elevate your outfit, they continue to be a true investment piece. Designers are creating new exciting versions of your classic pearl earrings with unique shapes and metal and pearl combos. Shop some of our favorite revamped pearl earrings, below!

