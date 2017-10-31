Come out of your accessory shell with a modern take on the classic pearl earring. This forever jewelry staple popped up on numerous spring 2018 runways. Designers such as Simone Rocha, Thom Browne, and Rodarte all featured the precious earth-made gem in their collections but with an edgy twist. Pearls undeniably add a feminine vibe to any look.
Whether you want to add a bit of sophistication to a cool girl look or rock a statement pearl earring to elevate your outfit, they continue to be a true investment piece. Designers are creating new exciting versions of your classic pearl earrings with unique shapes and metal and pearl combos. Shop some of our favorite revamped pearl earrings, below!
VIDEO: Coinage: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
1. Large Faux Pearl Earrings
These trendy drop earrings are perfect for any fashionista looking to rock the classic pearl with an edgy twist.
Zara | $20
2. Keishi Cool White Pearl Hoop Earrings
Pair these freshwater pearl hoops with jeans, booties, and a blazer for a night out on the town!
Lizzie Fortunato | $230
3. Cheyne Walk Wire Hoop Earrings
These beautiful hoops are a modern take on the classic hoop. With a twisted shape and dotted with pearls, these are a must-have in your jewelry collection.
Aurelie Bidermann | $345
4. Pretty in Pearls Drop Earrings
Make a statement in these dangling faux pearl earrings.
Free People | $28
5. 14-Karat gold pearl earrings
Go with a softer look with these drop earrings—perfect for date night!
Melissa Joy Manning | $250
6. Baroque Manmade Organic Pearl Drop Earrings
We are in love with these baroque drop earrings, which add a whimsical touch to any look!
Majorica | $90
7. Baroque 9-karat gold pearl hoop earring
These slender earrings are giving us the illusion of a floating charm, which are perfect for adding a feminine twist to any look.
Sarah & Sebastian | $295
8. 4MM White Cultured Freshwater Pearl & 14K Yellow Gold Small Spiral Hoop Earrings
These are the perfect classic pearl earring—just revamped with modern spiral hoops.
Zoe Chicco | $165