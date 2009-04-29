Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Shoes for Every Occasion
-
1. Tory Burch Sandals
-
2. Stuart Weitzman SandalsPatent leather, $365; buy online now at endless.com.
-
3. Pierre Hardy HeelsGold mesh, $975; buy online now at shirise.com.
-
4. Nine West HeelsSynthetic snakeskin, $79; buy online now at macys.com.
-
5. Chinese Laundry SandalsLeather, $87; buy online now at zappos.com.
-
6. Emporio Armani WedgesCotton rope and raffia, $485; visit giorgioarmani.com for stores.
-
7. A.P.C. FlatsLeather, $390; buy online now at apc.fr.
-
8. Chloe SandalsLeather, $595; buy online now at jildorshoes.com.
-
9. Matt Bernson SandalsPatent leather, $150; buy online now at urbanoutfitters.com.
-
10. Matt Bernson WedgesWood and leather, $187; visit mattbernson.com for stores.
-
11. Stella McCartney SandalsCanvas, $295; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
-
12. Delia's WedgesLeather and wood, $45; buy online now at delias.com.
-
13. Juicy Couture SandalsCork and patent leather, $98; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
-
14. Paul & Joe Sister SandalsFluorescent leather, $147; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
-
15. Restricted SandalsMetallic leather, $50; buy online now at piperlime.com.
-
16. Ash PlatformsPatent leather, $150; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
-
17. See by Chloe FlatsPatent leather and suede, $266; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
-
18. GUESS PumpsCork and fabric, $60; buy online now at piperlime.com.
-
19. J.Crew FlatsMetallic leather, $140; buy online now at jcrew.com.
-
20. Giuseppe Zanotti PumpsPatent leather and cork, $650; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
1 of 20
Tory Burch Sandals
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 5, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Spring Accessories We Can't Wait to Purchase
Mar 1, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, and More Teamed Up with FEED on Feminist Merch
Feb 28, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
Puma and Sophia Webster Are Making Princess Shoes Happen
Feb 25, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Your Starter Guide To PVC Accessories
Feb 22, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
What Are TopFoxx Sunglasses and Which Should I Get?
Feb 22, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Get the Under-$100 Sunglasses Your Favorite Celebs Won't Stop Wearing
Feb 21, 2018 @ 9:00 AM