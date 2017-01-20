8 Retro Geek-Chic Glasses for the Ultimate Throwback

Flash back to kids in grade school calling you Four Eyes. Yikes. Now flash forward to you in present day, sitting all chic and pretty with your contacts in. Nice! Just one thing: Why did you ever give up on the specs? Okay, you might be thinking, sticks and stones may break my bones, but words did surely hurt me. I get it, you’re emotionally scarred. And to that, I say, I feel you.
But sometimes you’ve got to give your eyeballs a rest. Do a contact lens detox. Sometimes you’ve just got to break out the glasses again. Before you vigorously shake your head no, consider this: geek-chic aesthetics are on the rise, and you, my friend, are in luck.
Take a page from Hollywood’s book. Your resident cool girls Bella Hadid, Alexa Chung, and Emily Ratajkowski are proving retro specs are in. From mixed-metal tones to oversized frames, here are 8 retro glasses for channeling your inner nerdy-chic persona. How’s that for a flashback?
1. CARRERA
With these luxe, gold rims, lame is just one accent mark away from lamé.
Carrera available at framesdirect.com | $141 (originally $173)
2. garrett leight
The '80s revival you've been waiting for.
Garrett Leight available at garrettleight.com | $310
3. CHLOÉ
These heavily oversized frames are what fashion girls wear when they really want to amp up the nerd. Neutralize it with a flirty ensemble featuring OTK boots.
Chloe available at matchesfashion.com | $235
4. RAY-BAN
Ray-Ban coming in hot with the multi-tone metal.
Ray-Ban available at ray-ban.com | $185
5. THOM BROWNE
Details, details, details. Note the multi-colored tips and dual-tone frames.
Thom Browne available at ssense.com | $650
6. THOM BROWNE
This half-rim style updates an otherwise retro look.
Thom Browne available at farfetch.com | $713
7. WARBY PARKER
With these vintage-style aviators, suddenly we see shopping in vinyl record stores, lazy sunday brunches, and reading in bed.
Warby Parker available at warbyparker.com | $145
8. LINDA FARROW
Here's your chance to wear 18-22 carat gold on your face.
Linda Farrow available at lindafarrow.com | $750