8 Retro Geek-Chic Glasses for the Ultimate Throwback

Flash back to kids in grade school calling you Four Eyes. Yikes. Now flash forward to you in present day, sitting all chic and pretty with your contacts in. Nice! Just one thing: Why did you ever give up on the specs? Okay, you might be thinking, sticks and stones may break my bones, but words did surely hurt me. I get it, you’re emotionally scarred. And to that, I say, I feel you.

But sometimes you’ve got to give your eyeballs a rest. Do a contact lens detox. Sometimes you’ve just got to break out the glasses again. Before you vigorously shake your head no, consider this: geek-chic aesthetics are on the rise, and you, my friend, are in luck.

Take a page from Hollywood’s book. Your resident cool girls Bella Hadid, Alexa Chung, and Emily Ratajkowski are proving retro specs are in. From mixed-metal tones to oversized frames, here are 8 retro glasses for channeling your inner nerdy-chic persona. How’s that for a flashback?