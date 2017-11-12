Colorful Gloves to Keep Your Fingers Warm During the Artic Chill 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
November 12, 2017 @ 2:30 PM
by: Steffi Lee

It’s hard to make fashion choices when you’re indecisive and thankfully solid black and cashmere is always a great idea whether it comes to winter sweaters, lounge-y sweatpants, etc. But instead of pulling out the basic knit gloves for this winter without a thought, peruse your favorite bookmarked shopping sites – you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the fun (dare we say cheeky?) finger covering options available!

As the winter months trudge on, everything becomes a little bit more colorless and dreary, so maybe it’s a good thing to have your accessories work overtime in the peppy department. We’ve never met a bright faux fur we didn’t like and below is proof of that.

