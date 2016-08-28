The Simple Styling Trick that Will Give Your Bag New Life 

As any Frenchwoman worth her Biologique Recherche serum knows, a scarf makes for the ultimate accessory. When nonchalantly draped around one’s neck, it announces, “I’m chic! But I don’t try to be! And I probably never accidentally spill coffee on my shirt while rushing to work because mon dieu, I never order coffee à emporter (or speed walk, for that matter).”
But designer Joseph Altuzarra has some knowledge of his own: A scarf can also be the ultimate accessory to your accessories. Case in point: For fall 2016, he sent a number of mini whipstitched saddle bags down the runway with slips of silk artfully entwined in the straps. The effect was a little bit Left Bank bohemian and totally chic.
And the best part about this styling trick à la française—as opposed to, say, somehow making a rumpled sweater look sexy—is that it’s insanely simple to do. Just grab a scarf, roll it up, and knot in a random fashion around your strap. The point is that it doesn’t look too perfect. We even rounded up a few perfect pairings to make it that much easier.
-
1. See by Chloé bag and Isabel Marant Etoile scarf
The tassel and floral print feel free-spirited without overdoing it. And there's something quite striking about this shade of turmeric and poppy together.
See by Chloé bag, $365; shopbop.com and Isabel Marant Etoile scarf, $74 (originally $175); fwrd.com
-
2. Elizabeth and James bag and J. Crew scarf
This scarf feels very gentleman's club in a "retire to the study with a glass of brandy" kind of way. Pairing it with a white bag subverts expectation (and will garner compliments).
Elizabeth and James bag, $395; shopbop.com and J. Crew scarf, $80; jcrew.com
-
3. Street Level bag and Club Monaco scarf
Tiny blooms create a coquettish vibe against lipstick red.
Street Level bag, $48; shop.people.com and Club Monaco scarf, $99; clubmonaco.com for similar styles
-
4. Rebecca Minkoff bag and Diane von Furstenberg scarf
We suggest teaming this twofer with a white shirt to really bring out that tiny pop of ivory in the scarf.
Rebecca Minkoff bag, $383; farfetch.com and Diane von Furstenberg scarf, $178; dvf.com
-
5. Cambridge Satchel bag and Rockins scarf
Palm fronds and utilitarian-looking khaki make for the perfect urban safari.
Cambridge Satchel bag, $200; cambridgesatchel.com and Rockins scarf, $245; net-a-porter.com