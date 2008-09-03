Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
"Past, Present, Forever" Sponsored by Zales
-
1. Zales Diamond NecklaceDainty and refined, this diamond necklace signifies love's journey. Gently winding along a spectacular ribbon, beautiful round diamonds increase in size. The powerful symbolism of this timeless pendant lies within the diamonds--as they grow, your love grows. Honoring continuous romance, Past, Present, Forever is inscribed on the back. For the next big celebration, consider adding the matching earrings and ring.
BUY NOW
zales.com
-
2. Zales Diamond EarringsGently winding along these diamond earrings, graduating round diamonds create a symbolic pathway. As the diamonds grow, your love continues to grow. Honoring continuous romance, Past, Present, Forever is inscribed on the back. For the next big celebration, consider adding the matching pendant and ring.
BUY NOW
zales.com
-
3. Zales Diamond RingThe ultimate symbol of your love is this diamond ring. Following a romantic pathway, graduated glittering diamonds gently wind across the center. The powerful symbolism lies within the diamonds--as they grow, your love grows. Honoring continuous romance, Past, Present, Forever is inscribed on the back. For the next big celebration, consider adding the matching pendant and bangle.
BUY NOW
zales.com
-
4. Zales Diamond Bangle BraceletDainty and graceful, this diamond bangle bracelet is a symbol of love's pathway. Graduating diamonds gently wind across the center. The powerful symbolism lies within these diamonds--as they grow, your love grows. Honoring continuous romance, Past, Present, Forever is inscribed on the back. For the next big celebration, consider adding the matching pendant and earrings.
BUY NOW
zales.com
1 of 4
Zales Diamond Necklace
Dainty and refined, this diamond necklace signifies love's journey. Gently winding along a spectacular ribbon, beautiful round diamonds increase in size. The powerful symbolism of this timeless pendant lies within the diamonds--as they grow, your love grows. Honoring continuous romance, Past, Present, Forever is inscribed on the back. For the next big celebration, consider adding the matching earrings and ring.
BUY NOW
zales.com
BUY NOW
zales.com
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
12 Adult-Approved Charm Bracelets Starting at $20
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now
Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Break The Rules and Wear Two Different Earrings
Feb 10, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
This Affordable Jewelry Collection Will Fool All of Your Friends
Feb 1, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Extra Large Hoop Earrings Are Having a Moment, and We're Here for It
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:00 PM