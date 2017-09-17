7 Passport Covers to Boost Your Airport Style

Even if you travel light (we can’t all be a part of that #jetset life!), a passport cover is an absolute essential. Think of it analogous to an iPhone case—it protects a highly valuable item that is a headache to replace if damaged. And not-so-fun fact: customs agents can actually reject passports if torn or bent. Eek!

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Cut Costs When Traveling Alone

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

But no need to use a dull, purely-for-function cover, as there are so many fun options out there to be considered. We recommend sticking to a sturdy leather material for maximum defense against in-flight beverages and the like.

Scroll through for some of our current faves.